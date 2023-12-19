Will 2024 bring good news for media and telecom companies? it is unlikely

Grinch

Maybe that’s too annoying. Some things will get better. The strike of actors and writers has ended. The 2024 US presidential election will help boost ad dollars as global TV ad revenues are set to decline 18% this year, according to media investment firm GroupM.

Companies like Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney cut thousands of jobs and dramatically cut content costs to boost free cash flow and pay off debt. This may give investors reason to be more optimistic about its business prospects next year. Disney recently reinstated its dividend in early 2024 after suspending it for more than three years.

Still, legacy media companies including Disney, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast’s NBCUniversal are trying to figure out what investors want after turning back the story of the subscription streaming video growth that dominated 2020 and 2021. Are. Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast outperform the S&P 500 in 2023, although by a margin. Disney and Paramount Global have performed poorly.

The dominant narrative for 2024 appears to be one of uncertainty on three key fronts: interest rates, regulatory policy and overall growth prospects. There needs to be more clarity on all three topics in 2025 to move the industry forward, said Corey Martin, managing partner of entertainment law firm Granderson Des Roches. The next year will likely be defined by preparation for action rather than actual change, Martin said.

“2024 is probably going to be a year of continued uncertainty,” Martin said. “This is really a continuation of the pattern that we have seen since mid-2022.”

After the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit a 16-year high in October, rates have eased as the Federal Reserve said it plans multiple cuts in 2024 and beyond. The Fed’s overnight lending rate is between 5.25% and 5.5% – significantly higher than rates since the 2008 financial crisis.

A rate cut next year could push transformational deals through to 2025. If media or technology companies want to acquire large assets and are short on cash, they may want to wait for cheap money.

“I had lunch with the CEO of a major studio in late November, and he expressed uncertainty about operating in this monetary policy environment,” Martin said. “What’s the cost of capital? Would I be better off punting to 2025, where I’d have more clarity on whether interest rates will go down or remain stable?”

Still, major deals could be announced in 2024 with the assumption that the process to close them will take 12 to 18 months. By that time, companies can bet on interest rates falling to levels consistent with the past 10 years.

Shari Redstone has been in talks for the past few months about potentially selling Paramount Global’s controlling holding company, National Amusements, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because the discussions are private. If that deal goes through in 2024, it could trigger a wave of strategic transactions throughout the media and entertainment industry, including selling dying cable networks to private equity firms, regardless of the macroeconomic environment.

National Entertainment declined to comment.

Three CEOs of major media and telecommunications companies told CNBC privately that they are expecting new regulatory policy — perhaps as soon as a change in presidential administrations — to facilitate needed consolidation. Existing rules that limit regional broadcast station ownership restrict or prevent companies such as Sinclair, Tegna, Nexstar, and Gray Television from merging.

Additional concerns are that Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan or any other regulatory leader appointed by President Joe Biden in 2024 and beyond will not look kindly on the combination of cable and wireless assets. While companies in Europe have both, cable ownership is still separate from wireless network operators in the US. Bringing companies like Comcast and Charter together with AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile could increase corporate pricing power and eliminate competition, which Khan would likely see. As anti-competitive.

There is also a dance going on between NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global. Many media watchers believe that two of those three companies may merge, leaving the third without a dance partner. How regulators will view the combination of those assets is still to be determined. A deal between NBCUniversal and Paramount Global, which would put broadcast networks CBS and NBC together under one corporate roof without divesting either of the networks, seems like a regulatory nonstarter.

“There will be the ultimate round of consolidation in the industry,” said John Harrison, media and entertainment leader for EY Americas. “Structurally, it’s not OK in terms of economics for streaming. Companies need to get their cost structures right as linear TV winds down. But there’s hesitation in pulling the trigger on any large scale “When you know how fast the disruption is happening, and you’re looking at an 18 to 24 month long review process to get a deal approved.”

If the two presidential candidates are Biden and former President Donald Trump, there may be no relief. Trump’s Justice Department blocked AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner before a judge overturned the decision. Trump has also been publicly hostile toward NBC and parent company Comcast, calling CEO Brian Roberts a “slimeball” last month in a post on the former president’s social media platform Truth Social.

Ironically, this may cause some companies to have less trouble with regulatory issues. If executives feel that both Republican and Democratic administrations may pose obstacles, corporate boards may soon decide whether to approve moving forward with transformational deals. If a deal gets blocked, they may try their luck in court.

Since the “great Netflix reform” of 2022, there has been no unified growth narrative for media and entertainment companies. Stocks of cable operators keep going up and down as home broadband adds or subtracts – a worrying trend with growth set to stall in 2023. Shares of AT&T and Verizon have been stuck in neutral territory for more than a decade, even as they gained certain wireless customers this year. year and it is likely that it will increase further next year.

This year the number of traditional TV subscribers has fallen again by millions. As people’s attention spans decline, advertising dollars will also decline. Next year will likely be another year of industry losses for most major streaming services. Disney, Paramount Global and NBCUniversal envision 2025 as the first full year of profitability for their flagship streaming services.

Media executives have spent 2023 scaling back content spending to right-size their businesses and accelerate the profitability path for their major streaming services. David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, had his pay package changed so that his bonus was tied to his company’s free cash flow generation and debt repayment. Disney announced last month that its cost savings for the year would be $7.5 billion — $2 billion more than its previous target of $5.5 billion.

But the industry is stuck at lower valuations than it was two or three years ago. Disney is preparing for a proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz and former CFO Jay Russulo, who plan to campaign for board seats based on Disney’s poor performance relative to the S&P 500.

“The [Disney] Board and CEO [Bob Iger] Peltz’s Trian Fund Management said in a statement Thursday that it appears he has no confidence that things will get better.

Beyond financial metrics, many executives privately acknowledged that morale has become a growing concern at legacy media companies. When uncertainty is so high, there are few clear growth prospects to generate excitement, and massive layoffs, it’s hard to create cultures of prosperity and retain top talent. One executive said he’s hearing from peers that running media and entertainment companies is no longer as fun as it was five or 10 years ago.

2024 should be a transformative year for the industry. Either the situation will improve or it will not improve. If they don’t, expect fireworks in 2025.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns CNBC.

