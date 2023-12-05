Will 2024 be a 'good year' for GameFi, the Metaverse? Expert Weight – Cryptosaurus

Yat Siu of Animoca Games believes that 2024 will be a strong year for crypto games and the metaverse.

He said that the perception of failure regarding the metaverse was due to Facebook’s misconceptions about rebranding to meta.

Siu claimed that there has been economic scale, activity and growth in the industry regardless of the recessionary market.

Yat Siu, president of Animoca Games, a major player in the Web3 game landscape, has predicted that 2024 will be a significant year for crypto games and the metaverse. This prediction comes after a recent report showed that out of the 2,817 Web3 games introduced in the last five years, 2,127 have ceased to exist, resulting in a failure rate of more than 75%.

Siu expressed his bullish sentiment about the sector in a recent interview on The Wolf of All Streets podcast. Host Scott Melker asked Siu to comment on the current state of the metaverse, and sought clarification on the popular narrative that the metaverse is becoming a dead industry. In response, Yat Siu confirmed the growing interest in the region.

He said that the perception of the metaverse being dead grew due to confusion over the term “meta”, particularly due to Facebook’s rebranding to meta. Siu explained that while people involved in Web3 understood that the metaverse and Facebook were separate entities, outsiders had different beliefs.

He argued that the negative perception about the metaverse stemmed from Facebook’s failed Metaverse project, which led audiences to assume that all metaverse-related projects had no future. In contrast, Siu highlighted the continued growth and development in the sector despite bearish market conditions.

He said that despite the slowdown in the crypto market, growth, hiring and economic activity have continued unabated, although not at the rate that might be expected in a bull market.

Additionally, the president of Animoca Games outlined the current strength in the market, citing impressive NFT sales of nearly $900 million in the last 30 days. Siu emphasized the industry’s economic scale, activity and growth, rejecting notions of failure given the recessionary market. He expressed optimism about the future, saying, “It’s come back quite strongly, and I think 2024 is going to be a pretty good year from all perspectives.”

Source: coinedition.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech