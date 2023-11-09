One of the world’s most famous road trips takes you to the wild heart of the Emerald Isle.

Spanning 2,500 kilometers of lush, luscious coastline from Donegal to West Cork, the Wild Atlantic Way is one of the world’s most famous road trips. This is also the best way to find Ireland away from the crowd dublin,

Launched in 2014, the coastal route is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Whether you choose to travel with a modern EV, motorcycle or vintage caravan, the experience will take you straight into the heart of Ireland’s green heart and legendary landscapes that live rent-free in our collective imagination.

The route passes endless green fields over rolling hills, rugged cliffs, hidden coves, sandy beaches, sleeping cities and ancient castle ruins. Keep an eye out for sea birds, gray seals, sheep, donkeys and ponies along the way – and, for fans of Irish folklore, maybe even leprechauns, banshees and kelpies.

Traveling the Wild Atlantic Way gives you the chance to discover what Irish people are most proud of about their country – its stunning nature.

“The Irish countryside is unforgettable,” Alice Mansergh, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, told Euronews Travel.

“When you think of the Ireland you’ve seen in movies from the 1950s or 200 years ago – little stone walls, rugged mountains, sheep, thatched huts. “These are the kind of views you get when you’re on the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Where to start on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way

There is only the Wild Atlantic Way, but it has the same number of travelers on the road. At each twist and crossroads, and for each twist and turn, the journey can take a different direction and shape – so it’s up to you to choose your own adventure.

This route connects the northern tip of the country with its southern tip, extending up to its western coast.

The official route starts at Malin Head in County Donegal and ends in Kinsale in County Cork, the culinary capital of Ireland.

Many people start from the south, on the other side of the coast in West Cork or Kinsale, or you can do the reverse course, from Donegal in the north – a good starting point if you fly to Belfast – Sligo and Mayo. till. ,

When is the best time to visit Ireland?

The Wild Atlantic Way is beautiful at all times of year – but each season brings something different to the journey.

“Spring, the season of greenery, has a special place in my heart,” says Mansergh. But autumn and winter also have their benefits, she adds. “You have those warm autumn colors, the comfort of drinking a glass of whiskey by the fire, the comfort of taking a seaweed bath.”

While summer is also a popular choice, Mansergh recommends making the trip in spring or autumn, “a slightly quieter time of year” and a “wonderful time”, she says. “You get a mix of the outdoors – the ruggedness of the landscape – and the spontaneity that comes with the season.”

How long does it take to do Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way?

According to Mansergh, this is a “very personal” question that each traveler must find the answer to for themselves.

If you’re in a hurry, you can do it all at once, while if you have more time, you can cut it down and go at a slower pace.

“Some people will come for four or five days, others will spend three or four weeks doing the whole thing,” says Mansergh.

“I think it’s about researching what your personal travel destinations and must-do experiences are. There are some good slow tourism experiences around, you can fit in all that stuff – islands, beaches, sheep and donkeys.

What to see and do on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way

While each traveler can choose their own pace and direction of travel, there are some iconic spots along the way that you shouldn’t miss, says Mansergh.

“For example, many people know about the Cliffs of Moher and Connemara, and they are beautiful, must-see places. But in reality, there are often other hidden gems nearby that are worth visiting.

Manseragh says there’s a locally run cave and bird sanctuary called the Ailwy Burren, and you can take a boat to the Aran Islands to experience a unique landscape and lifestyle in remote places like Inisheer. Can get it.

The local village of Doolin – a little more than halfway up the Wild Atlantic Road – has traditional music almost every night, as do most of the traditional pubs along the road.

Sheep-dog demonstrations seem to be a favorite among travelers at this time, where visitors are asked to test themselves at a sheep farm to see if they can herd sheep with a sheep-dog.

“And it’s harder than you might think,” Mansergh says, laughing.

Main stops along the way usually include West Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal. To create your own customized journey, check out Tourism Ireland’s official Wild Atlantic Way Page,

