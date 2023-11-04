Wilco unions demand investigation into damaged chain

The MPS is under pressure to investigate Wilko bosses following the collapse of the high street chain.

The company shut down in early August – resulting in the loss of approximately 12,500 jobs and the closure of 398 of its stores.

As The Mail on Sunday revealed, the retailer had paid out dividends worth £77 million to its owners and shareholders in the decade before its collapse.

Unions are now demanding a parliamentary inquiry into the company’s collapse.

New owner: The Wilko brand was sold to The Range, which is run by tycoon Chris Dawson, known as the ‘Del Boy Billionaire’.

GMB has written to the House of Commons Business and Trade Select Committee to call an emergency session to hold Wilco bosses to account.

The union wants lawmakers to question Lisa Wilkinson, the granddaughter of Wilko’s founder, who helped manage the discount retail empire for 20 years.

In a letter to committee chair Liam Byrne MP, GMB national officer Nadine Houghton said: ‘From ignoring clear warnings about the future, to paying out millions to owners and shareholders, Wilco management has failed at every turn. Has failed.

‘This collapse is not only a tragedy for its loyal workforce, but it will also exacerbate the decline of high streets across the country.

‘Wilco employees deserve answers from the company that crushed their livelihood.

‘The chair of the new selection committee should call an immediate emergency session on Wilco to demand those answers.’

Administrators have agreed to sell 122 former Wilko sites to B&M and Poundland, with the stores reopening in the new owner’s name. The Wilko brand was sold to The Range, which is run by tycoon Chris Dawson, known as the ‘Del Boy Billionaire’.

The range said yesterday it would be opening five Wilko shops before Christmas, including in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton.

A spokesperson for the Business Committee said: ‘The Chair has made very clear that he is committed to the Committee continuing its work to expose corporate misconduct.’

Wilco has been family owned since its formation in Leicester in 1930 by James Kemsey Wilkinson.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk