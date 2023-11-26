Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales tells Euronews Next about ChatGPIT’s ‘terrible’ early stages, the lessons for OpenAI and his open-source social media platform.

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s hugely popular generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool, is currently a “glitch” when used to write articles on Wikipedia, the platform’s founder Jimmy Wales told Euronews Next.

A Wikipedia article written today with chatgpt-4 is “terrible” and “doesn’t work at all,” he says, because it “really forgets a lot and gets things wrong in it, and that’s admirable.” way things go wrong” and it makes the source and it’s a mess”.

He even predicts that it may take at least 50 years to achieve superhuman AI.

But he believes it is possible for AI to overtake humans in the distant future, but it is more likely that AI tools will continue to support intellectual activities despite being in the early stages at the moment, he says .

OpenAI, the most valuable start-up in the United States, gained popularity last year with its chatbot ChatGPT.

The technology takes instructions and questions and answers them with a strangely human-like response based on sources collected online. It can be used to write essays, song lyrics or even health advice, although this can often result in the information being inaccurate, known as “hallucinations”.

But even the most powerful chatbot AI start-up was ousted last week after its CEO and co-founder Sam Altman was ousted and then employees threatened the board that they would walk off the job en masse, just days later. Later he was hired again, which created a situation of chaos.

Wells said it was “concerning” that this happened to such an influential company but that it would “probably pass as if nothing happened”.

Whatever happens, he said the company will likely get its house in order and that it’s “a good lesson for all types of start-ups that you really have to think about governance, about sustainability of decisions, even at a very early stage.” will be.” Make”

Wikipedia and AI working together

Despite his criticism of existing generative AI models, Wales has not ruled out using AI for Wikipedia.

He said that if a tool was created to find mistakes in a Wikipedia article by comparing it to the sources it uses, it could help remove inaccuracies.

He even told Euronews Next that he would consider a Wikipedia venture with an open-source AI company that is freely usable to match Wikipedia’s principles, but clarified that nothing is in the works. Not specific.

However, he says this will be a decision that will not be taken lightly.

“Most businesses, not just charities like ours, would say you have to be really very careful if you want to put a technology at the center of your business that is controlled by someone else because if they go in a different direction, Then your entire business could be at risk,” he said.

So he would think carefully about any partnerships but also said he was open to pilot programs and testing models.

Wikipedia is still essential for generic AI as it is the source of information published online for generating content. Therefore, online encyclopedias must be accurate and not create bias, which both AI and Wikipedia have been accused of.

To create gender balance and combat disinformation, Wikipedia has its own army of “Wikipedians” who are mostly male volunteer editors. Wales said Wikipedians can spot the difference between fake websites and easily tell whether text was written by a human or not.

But prejudice is very difficult to deal with because it may be historical; For example, there were fewer women scientists in the 19th century and not much was written about them at the time, which means Wikipedia can’t write about them as much. Or it could be unconscious bias, whereby a 28-year-old techie Wikipedia might have different interests than a 55-year-old mom.

Diversity is important in trying to combat bias, which is what the company is trying to achieve.

“It’s a real problem and obviously we feel a tremendous responsibility to the extent that the world depends on Wikipedia and AI models depend on Wikipedia,” he said.

“We don’t want to teach robots to be biased, so we want to make it more in line with the human heart of the whole thing.”

beef with elon musk

Disinformation and online hate has been a grudge for Wales and has led to a clash with X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, who offered $1 billion (€915 million) to rename Wikipedia to “Wikipedia”. Did.

Wells never responded to Musk’s comment because he said it did not require a reply. He told Euronews Next, “Everyone looks at it and says, ‘Are you 12 years old, Elon?’

The $1 billion offer came as Wells criticized Musk for removing moderation staff at Likely to be affected.

“You can’t run a toxic platform and expect advertisers to give you money to change things,” Wells said. He said he and Musk are “friendly” and text and the exchanges are “pleasant.”

He said he still uses X but has deleted the app from his phone, which has made his life “much better” because he can do other things that are less toxic.

His own social media experiment

Wells has launched his own social network platform, which he says has a “completely different” approach to X.

Last week at the Web Summit, Wells announced the beta version of his project called Trust Café, which he says is a new online community that will empower its most trusted members.

First revealed in September, he has described it as his experiment in a friendly and open-source social media platform that he is not taking too seriously as a business venture.

He called it a mix between X and Reddit, where you can discuss certain topics but are not limited to a certain number of characters and have no sole owner of the discussion.

‘Reddit is both fantastic and terrible. Whereas we’re really following a model that’s much more about governance in everything,” Wells said.

Although he acknowledges that there will always be online hate and toxic behavior within some users, he is optimistic.

“If you have basically sane people with enough power, you’ll get a basically sane platform and there will always be someone crazy. There’s always going to be some argument that gets a little ugly. It’s just human nature,” Wells said.

“But as long as you can keep the main emphasis of it on a healthy channel, you can have a really interesting kind of open forum where people can really connect with ideas.”

