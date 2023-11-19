Wiesenbaker: An equilibrium emerges in the housing market. Business

Treasury bond prices fell as recently as mid-November when the stock market rose nearly 500 points on news of low inflation.

This is important because the 10-year Treasury bond is a benchmark for interest rates on loans and mortgages in the United States. When the price of a 10-year Treasury bond rises, the yield goes down. This is because the yield is inversely proportional to the price of the bond.

And this comes as reports recently emerged that inflation has stalled, leading many to believe the Federal Reserve is also considering raising interest rates further and lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearly 500 points. Will stop.

Mortgage applications increased 3% for the week ending November 10, 2023, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. This is despite higher home prices because lower mortgage interest rates mean buyers can afford higher priced homes.

Business Insider reports that the current average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 7.25%, down five basis points from last week. This rate is also much lower than a month ago, when it was 7.45%.

While the relationship between mortgage interest rates and home prices is complex, it is axiomatic that when interest rates are low, it is easier for people to buy a home, especially for first-time home buyers, who are said to be, Driving the current market.

But this may also increase the demand for homes, which increases home prices. Conversely, when interest rates are high, it becomes more difficult for people to purchase homes. This reduces the demand for homes, which reduces home prices.

However, the housing market has defied this conventional wisdom as home prices remain high and continue to grow slowly, yet interest rates remain high, at least on a year-over-year basis.

This is as close to a “Catch-22” situation as it gets.

New housing construction helps slow home prices as they increase inventory, widening the gap with existing home availability. Existing home inventory remains strained, which helps maintain those prices.

Housing starts in the US rose 7% month-on-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million in September 2023, according to Trading Economics, revised upward from the previous month, from a three-year low of 1.27 million. is more. , One of the sharpest increases was seen in the South, which saw a 6.5% increase of 772,000 units.

People are moving south and buying new homes. Georgia is no exception, gaining more than 81,406 new residents in 2022.

Steve Casale of FSBO tech site Houzzo analyzes why the Georgia housing market is experiencing a major change. The median sales price in April 2023 increased by 0.9% year-over-year, and while the number of homes sold declined by 25.4%, listings fell as new buyers entered the market due to falling mortgage rates. increased.

The Georgia housing market is “heating up,” he writes.

All this points to an alignment of economic factors in favor of entering the home buying or selling market. As rates continue to fall, buyers are becoming more interested and there are sellers who can still maximize their profits by selling.

In short, a very good balance is emerging between buyers and sellers. And consumers should take advantage of this.

