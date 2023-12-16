Wichita clairvoyants, auctioneers and others will be affected by city's elimination of some licenses

Hopefully the City of Wichita will move forward with eliminating unused and outdated licensing requirements.

Fortune tellers, auctioneers and airport limousine operators are among those who may soon be freed from the legal requirement to obtain a license from the city. The City Council will vote Tuesday on a proposal to remove 15 such licensing requirements from the books.

“There are a lot of changes we want to make, but we thought we’d basically pick the low-hanging fruits first and pick the easy ones that we don’t use that often,” Assistant City Attorney Jan Jarman told The City. ” At a recent workshop, council members outlined licenses identified as obsolete by the law department.

Licensing requirements should only exist if they protect the public or otherwise promote a healthy community, he said. Those who are not needed, are not needed.

Records show Wichita issued only one clairvoyant/fortune teller license in 2023.

“I’m not sure it encourages a healthy public to get this license,” Jarman said. “No snitch has been busted by the police department. It’s something where someone pays a fee and we have that fee.”

Others, such as cabaret and dance hall licenses, have not been enforced since the creation of the city’s entertainment establishment license. Similarly, airport limousine licenses have been made obsolete by the city’s charter limousine ordinance, which has its own safety provisions.

Six theater and show licenses have been issued this year, but Jarman said the requirement is the product of a much older ordinance with strange origins.

“Long ago, watching movies was not allowed on Sundays. “It looks like Wichita might have started allowing movies on Sundays, but they have put some restrictions on movies,” she said. “Really, we’re just concerned about the building and whether it’s a safe place to live.”

With or without such a license, spaces are required to be coded with proper fire safety protocols.

The city also plans to eliminate license requirements for public domino tables – two are set to be issued in 2023 – penny arcades and other coin-operated amusements.

“Probably the most controversial will be coin-operated entertainment,” Jarman said. “There is an ordinance that says you have to have a license to do business in coin-operated machines. So, if you have a pool table that takes coins. , , You must have a license to keep these in a bar. Bars must also be licensed to have these, and they must have a sticker which costs about a dollar [on every coin-operated machine in the establishment],

Fifty coin-operated amusement licenses have been issued this year, generating a revenue of $11,400 for the city. The other 14 license requirements set for elimination generate a total of about $3,000 in 2023, according to a staff report.

The Law Department recommends eliminating coin-operated amusement licenses because the city has no process for inspecting the machines, as is the case with vehicle advertising licenses to regulate LED advertising on trucks.

“You just have to come and pay the fee and you get your license, and that’s really what we’re trying to eliminate,” Jarman said. “We’re trying to get to the point where if you have a license, there’s a reason — because we’re going to be watching what you’re doing.”

The proposal also calls for eliminating the city’s business winding up and liquidation licenses.

“If you’re going out of business and you put up big yellow signs and you’re going to be doing out-of-business sales, we actually have an ordinance that says you have to have a license to do that,” Jarman said. “I’ll assume you don’t have one every week and pretend like you’re constantly going out of business.”

But he described the rule as “a slippery slope.”

“We do not manage prices in other types of businesses, and since none are issued, we are not sure we believe it is necessary to protect the public.”

The licenses of auctions and auctioneers are also about to expire.

Jarman said, “It was probably created to reduce or keep track of theft and fencing items through an auctioneer.” “But we haven’t had a major auction in almost 30 years as long as I’ve been here.”

He said the law department sought input from Wichita Police, who said they did not view auctioneer licenses, laundromat licenses, or any other licensing requirements on the chopping block as necessary enforcement tools.

If the City Council moves to eliminate the recommended requirements, German said, the Law Department will contact people who received one of the 15 licenses last year to tell them they don’t need to renew. Otherwise, people will be notified if they come requesting for an inactive license.

Here is the full list of licensing requirements that the City Council will consider removing:

Source: www.bing.com