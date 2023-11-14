Why Your Weather Forecasts May Soon Become More Accurate

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

A new computer model of weather forecasting built by Google and powered by artificial intelligence is consistently outperforming and several times faster than government models that have existed for decades and involve millions of dollars of investment, according to a study published Tuesday. Is included.

The Google model also demonstrated better accuracy than the “European Model”, which is widely considered the gold standard.

The study, published in the journal Science, showed that the AI ​​model is more accurate for forecasting both day-to-day weather and extreme events, such as hurricanes and intense heat and cold.

Its stellar performance and the promising results of other AI models like it may signal the beginning of a new era for weather forecasting, though experts say that doesn’t mean AI is ready to replace all traditional forecasting methods. Is.

Google DeepMind’s AI model, codenamed “Graphcast,” was trained on nearly 40 years of historical data and can map six-hour intervals for locations around the world in less than a minute on a computer the size of a computer. But can make a 10-day forecast. Small box. A traditional model would take an hour or more on a supercomputer the size of a school bus to accomplish the same feat. GraphQL was about 10 percent more accurate than the European model on more than 90 percent of the weather variables evaluated.

The results of the study are similar to those of an academic article published on the online database arXiv in August.

“To be competitive with, if not outperforming, certainly the best global prediction system is amazing,” Aaron Hill, lead developer of Colorado State University’s machine learning prediction system, said in an email. “You can safely add GraphQL to the growing list of AI-based weather prediction models that should see continued evaluation for their application in industry, research, and operational forecasting.”

AI weather models have attracted the attention of government weather agencies due to their speed, efficiency, and potential cost savings.

Traditional weather models, such as “European”, are operated by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in Reading, UK. And “The American” by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration makes forecasts based on complex mathematical equations. Such models underpin forecasts and life-saving warnings around the world but are expensive to run because they require enormous amounts of computing power.

AI models use a different approach. They are trained to first recognize patterns in large amounts of historical weather data, then make forecasts by taking into account current conditions and applying what they have learned from historical patterns. This process is much less computationally intensive and can be completed in minutes or even seconds on very small computers.

The ability to learn from growing collections of past weather data is a major advantage of AI models. “It has the potential to improve forecast accuracy by capturing patterns and scales in the data that are not easily represented in explicit equations,” the authors who developed the model wrote in the study.

GraphQL’s performance was evaluated against European models not only for individual weather variables such as temperature, wind and pressure, but also in predicting extreme events including tropical cyclones, atmospheric rivers, heat waves and cold snaps.

Researchers have expressed concerns about the ability of AI to accurately predict extreme weather, as there have been relatively few such events in the past to learn from. Yet GraphCast reduced cyclone forecast track errors by about 10 to 15 miles over a lead time of two to four days, improved forecasts of water vapor associated with atmospheric rivers by 10 to 25 percent, and improved forecasts of extreme heat and cold. Provided more accurate forecasts. 10 days ahead of time.

“Traditional wisdom calls for using [AI] May not perform as well on rare, unusual things. But it appears to have done well at that,” Peter Battaglia, research director at Google DeepMind and one of the study’s co-authors, said in an interview. “We think it also points to the fact that the models are gaining some more fundamental information about how climate actually evolves over time rather than looking for more superficial patterns in the data.”

Hill cautions that while the study “reinforces the notion that for most events, efficient forecasts can be made,” the results do not eliminate questions about the effectiveness of AI in predicting extreme events. “The study describes some broad, aggregated statistics of extreme weather forecast skill, which indicate how well the model performs over multiple events, but not necessarily how it performs on any one extreme event,” he said. Provides details of this.”

Other challenges remain for AI models such as GraphQL to be used reliably in operational forecasting. For example, due to limitations in training data and engineering constraints, global AI models are not yet able to generate as many parameters or detailed forecasts as traditional models. This makes AI models less useful for predicting small-scale events, such as hurricanes and flash floods, or larger weather systems that can cause large differences in rainfall amounts over short distances.

Meteorologists must also learn to trust AI models whose inner workings are less transparent than traditional models.

“An important role of forecasters is to interpret and communicate information to partners, a task made more challenging by the lack of tools to determine why an AI model makes predictions,” said Jacob Radford, data visualization researcher at the Cooperative Institute. Is.” Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University, said in an email. “These models are still in their infancy and confidence still needs to be developed in both the research and forecaster communities before operational use can be considered.”

Should we trust AI to predict natural disasters?

Most experts, including the study’s authors, agree that traditional models are not going to be replaced by AI models, which still rely on older models to supply training data and generate existing situations that they use to make predictions. Let’s do this as a starting point for placement. ,

The authors wrote, “Our approach should not be considered as a replacement for traditional weather forecasting methods, which have been developed over decades, have been rigorously tested in many real-world contexts, and offer many features that We haven’t found it yet.” “Rather our work should be interpreted as evidence of [AI weather prediction] Is able to meet the challenges of real-world forecasting problems, and has the potential to complement and improve current best methods.

Recent advances in AI weather forecasting

Big tech companies including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and China-based Huawei have made rapid progress in AI weather modeling over the past two years. All four companies have published academic articles claiming that their global AI models perform at least as well as European models. Those claims were recently confirmed by ECMWF scientists.

In September, AI models developed by Google, Nvidia, and Huawei achieved on-track forecasts for Hurricane Lee a week in advance. Lee rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Caribbean, then weakened before making landfall in Nova Scotia with strength equivalent to a tropical storm.

ECMWF began publishing forecasts from all three models on its website just one day after Lee first developed into a tropical storm. According to Radford, the NOAA-affiliated Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University will launch a similar website in early December.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office recently announced a collaboration with researchers at the Alan Turing Institute in the UK to develop an AI forecasting model to “further improve the prediction of certain extreme weather events, such as extraordinary rainfall or impactful storms.” To improve with greater accuracy”. The weather office said in a statement.

And earlier this month, Google announced another AI model that can make more local forecasts of rainfall, temperature and other parameters within 24 hours using direct observations from weather sensors as a starting point.

Apart from modeling, AI is also being used to enhance communication and interpretation of weather forecasts. NOAA announced last month that it is using AI to automatically translate weather forecasts into Spanish and Chinese, and additional languages ​​will follow, while private weather firm Tomorrow.io has started providing weather interpretation services to business clients. Developed an AI assistant called “Gail” to help. Forecasting for specific use cases.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com