Why your start-up's outline matters – and how it can have adverse effects

Karl Teuscher, Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Alliance Manchester Business School, explores why positioning your business as ‘disruptive’ can have unintended consequences.

In the world of start-ups, ‘innovation’ and ‘disruption’ are more than just buzzwords. They are a battle cry for the many new companies challenging old traditions and reshaping industries. From the disruption of the accommodation industry by Airbnb to OpenAI’s breakthrough in artificial intelligence, being seen as an innovator is often considered an essential badge of honor for start-ups.

Examples like Airbnb and OpenAI create a compelling, almost daunting, benchmark for aspiring entrepreneurs. So it’s understandable why many entrepreneurs try to present themselves as innovators, pioneers and disruptors when talking about their products or business models.

However, recent research indicates that positioning yourself as an innovator does not always influence consumers in a positive way and may even be counterproductive.

There is growing evidence that framing is central in attracting support from both investors and customers.

For example, past research shows that entrepreneurs who tell compelling stories that communicate their innovation are more likely to receive funding, regardless of the actual content of their pitch.[1]

By drawing attention to certain aspects and away from others, entrepreneurs can emphasize innovative aspects of their business, helping to differentiate the product and allowing consumers to understand the unique value it provides. . Framing themselves as innovators can help start-ups garner media coverage and attract tech-savvy consumers who seek out new products and technologies.

Yet, start-ups that position themselves as innovators do so at the expense of customer understanding. This is because it is often difficult to form expectations about something completely new, which means customers often have difficulty understanding and evaluating a highly innovative product.

A recently completed research project by academics at Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS) sought to determine the effectiveness of such frames in increasing customer demand. Specifically, the study compared the effectiveness of an “innovative framing” – where a start-up portrays itself as a pioneer and disruptor of new technologies and business models – with a “social impact framing” – where Emphasis is placed on the benefits a start-up brings to society.

Through analysis of press releases published by multiple start-ups over a ten-year period, the research found that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, the type of framing that appeals most to consumers depends on the market in which the business competes.

Research shows that “innovative framing” only helped startups attract customers as they competed in a crowded market, where emphasizing their uniqueness helped them stand out from the crowd. . In turn, such a framework is counterproductive for start-ups that compete in a hyped market that attracts a lot of attention from consumers and the media.

So “innovative framing” is often better suited to businesses that operate in sectors that receive less media attention but have a higher rate of competition, where businesses need to have a strong case for differentiating themselves from their competitors. Have to face pressure.

The study thus shows that entrepreneurs need to be highly aware of their market when choosing how to structure their start-up. Rather than sticking to the same story, entrepreneurs need to be willing to change their story as their market evolves. Whether start-ups benefit from positioning themselves as innovators depends on their market buzz and competitive pressure.

It is worth noting that an effective framing is not a great feat for a start-up, otherwise it lacks a compelling value proposition. Businesses that offer a truly innovative product can communicate these strengths authentically. However, with every second start-up failing within the first five years, it is important to take advantage of any potential gains – and an effective framing strategy tailored to the market environment can play a vital role in standing out among customers and driving demand. Can. ,

