Why You Shouldn’t Text People When They Annoy You, According to a Psychologist

Most of us have experienced that anxious, strange feeling when we suspect we have been possessed. We’re all too familiar with this: constantly checking our messages and social media, making up far-fetched stories about why they didn’t message, saying things we did or said that scared them off, and then self- The point is to hate how much mental and emotional energy we are wasting on the person who is causing us pain.

Ghosting – when someone stops communicating without any warning or explanation – has become an inevitable part of the modern relationship landscape. Whether dating or friendship, ghosting leaves us stressed and stressed out because it threatens many basic needs, such as 1., our sense of control, and 2., our self-esteem.

Whenever we experience perceived threats to basic needs, our survival brain activates to neutralize these threats and restore our sense of safety and well-being. So this means that we’re probably not obsessed because we like them so much; It is actually our body’s biological survival process that detects threats and then tries to keep us safe.

1. Regaining our sense of control

When we find ourselves ruminating over why someone broke up without explanation, it is our anxious brain telling us that if we keep thinking about the problem, We will eventually come up with the answer that will provide a suitable explanation and remove the feeling of uncertainty. And the uncontrollability goes away. For example, when we check their social media, we look for clues that will help us solve the mystery, whether it’s seeing them post about a new partner or finding out that That they have unexpectedly moved to Mongolia. But remember that our mind does not want to accept that any situation is out of our hands and we cannot do much about it. That’s why the search process is almost always unproductive; This isn’t practical, it’s just something our anxious minds need to do so we can create an illusion of control to feel better.

2. Regaining your self-esteem

Any small or big insecurity we have about our worth and value gets haunted. This is why we are so motivated to reconnect with that person – it gives us validation and external proof that we are finally worthy. The motivation can be so strong that we assume we must really like this person, because otherwise why would we want them to contact us so eagerly? But when we give up and text them, or check our messages for the thousandth time that day, or see if they’ve seen our stories on Instagram, it’s our living mind that’s trying to kill the ego. Working so that we can fulfill the basic need. Feel good about yourself.

This means that our temptation to message, or call, or DM our ghost has nothing to do with how much we actually like them; It is simply our brain that wants to remove those uncomfortable feelings of rejection and uncertainty.

So the next time you’re tempted to reach out to someone who’s ghosted you, recognize where that temptation is coming from and find your love and certainty elsewhere. Because, my friends, they’re not worth it, and ultimately, they won’t give you what you want. So do yourself a favor and move on.