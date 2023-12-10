Why you should remove these 17 ‘dangerous’ apps from your phone?

Millions of users warned to delete dangerous apps immediately. getty

Another warning has been issued to users to remove ‘dangerous’ apps from their phones, after security researchers found an alarming number of malware-laden finance apps that were installed on millions of devices. If you have any of the apps listed below then remove them immediately.

When it comes to the Apple vs Google monopoly whose ecosystem dominates the global smartphone industry, the main difference remains options vs security. Apple has closed its walled doors as far as possible, limiting its more than a billion users to its App Store and default messaging platform options, among other things. Google takes a different approach.

“We’re trying to strike a balance,” Sundar Pichai explained last month, citing the Play Store versus Apple’s App Store as an example. “We believe in choice, so on Android we allow you to sideload and install additional apps.” But then they warned users that it’s like a seat belt in a car, we’re adding protections so you can use it safely. But, like seat belts, risks remain.

And so we’ve seen it here again, the latest warning about malware-laced apps escaping Google’s seatbelts and hitting its Play Store as well as wilder, third-party app stores.

ESET researchers also found some dangerous apps on Apple’s App Store, although they were much more prevalent on Google’s Play Store. But Apple users should also check their devices.

“By early 2023,” according to ESET’s Lucas Stefanko.[our] Researchers have observed a worrying rise of deceptive Android loan apps, which present themselves as legitimate personal loan services, and promise quick and easy access to funds.

More from ForbesDeactivating vs. deleting Facebook – this is the difference

ESET has named these dangerous apps “Spylone”, warning that all apps are “marketed via social media and SMS messages, and available for download from dedicated scam websites and third-party app stores.” Available All these apps were also available on Google Play.

Apps come from the same source and behave the same once installed, regardless of the store from which they were downloaded. By the time ESET issued its warning, the apps had already targeted several countries, though not yet Europe or the US. But US and European users with contacts in those targeted countries, especially where they use foreign numbers, may be at risk.

The apps are designed to steal sensitive personal information including account details, messages and contacts. ESET provided Google with details of 18 such apps on the Play Store, all but one of which were removed. But before that those apps had achieved more than 12 million downloads.

If you have any of these 17 apps on your phone (list courtesy of PhoneArena), obviously remove them immediately and you’ll be advised to remember the passcode for your device, your WiFi passwords, and the passwords to your major financial accounts. Change it. You should also keep an eye on any suspicious activity, emails, or other messages you receive for some time to come.

aa credit amor cash guayabacash EasyCredit cash flow credibus flashloan prestmoscredito Prestomos de Credito-Yumicash go credito instantanio prestamo cartera grande rapido credito finup loan 4s cash TrueNaira easycash

But these specific 17 apps are not actually the problem, rather they are the latest example of sophisticated malware targeting smartphones that permeates our entire lives and accesses all of our vitals and most sensitive information.

The real issue is one of balance, returning to Pichai’s corporate perspective on choice. How do we value privacy and security versus choice? And as pressure grows on Apple to break down some of the high walls surrounding its trillion-dollar garden, what unexpected consequences will there be for the billion-plus user base that has come to largely rely on Apple’s security .

Apple has acknowledged that it will make some concessions in the App Store, especially following EU regulatory pressure, as it has done in recent weeks over iMessage’s inability to play nicely with Google’s alternatives. But, like with iMessage, the way Apple implements the changes will be important.

More from ForbesApple iMessage surprisingly takes a beating as new update goes live

The settlement on iMessage appears to co-exist in parallel rather than deep integration, with RCS adoption occurring alongside rather than inside Apple’s platform. It seems likely that Apple’s approval of third-party app stores will follow a similar path, with deep-seated wraparound controls that go beyond Google’s much more laissez-faire approach to the Play Store.

Google has been heavily criticized for the fact that its security can be easily compromised, which prompted it to launch the App Defense Alliance, involving security research. Under this arrangement, ESET identified and flagged spylone apps.

Google has provided guidance to Android users regarding signs that their device has been tampered with, listing the following symptoms – users are advised to pay attention:

Device Characteristics:

Alert about a virus or infected device

The anti-virus software you use no longer works or runs

Significant reduction in the operating speed of your device

A significant, unexpected reduction in storage space on your device

Your device stops working properly or completely

Browser Characteristics:

Alert about a virus or infected device

Pop-up ads and new tabs that won’t go away

Unwanted Chrome extensions or toolbars keep coming back

Your browsing seems out of your control, and gets redirected to unfamiliar pages or ads

Your Chrome homepage or search engine keeps changing without your permission

Other symptoms:

Your contacts have received emails or social media messages from you, but you have not sent emails or messages.

If you see any of the above on your device, Google’s advice is as follows:

Make sure Google Play Protect is turned on

Check for Android device and security updates

Get the latest Android updates available to you

Get security updates and Google Play system updates

Remove untrusted apps (meaning from outside the Play Store or no longer on the Play Store)

security check

But despite this advice and its various initiatives, Google’s Play Store is far more rife with malware than Apple’s counterpart. As of now, there is no benchmark against which Google’s security efforts can be evaluated. But everything is going to change with this move by Apple. If the iPhone maker can open the door to third-party app stores without massively weakening its security at the same time, Google will inevitably come under pressure to do better for Android users.

And that wouldn’t be a bad thing for the millions of users infected with Spylone and other malware.