Putting $20,000 into a high-yield savings account right now might be a solid savings strategy. getty images

Saving money is key to most long-term financial strategies. Whether you’re planning retirement, moving to a new home or even planning your dream wedding, setting money aside now is the first step — and it helps if that money is just sitting still. Working for you instead of staying.

This is where high-yield savings accounts come into play. A high-yield savings account works just like a traditional savings account, but offers a much higher yield. While both brick-and-mortar banks and online banks offer these types of accounts, the highest rates can often be found at online-only banks due to their lower overhead compared to traditional banks.

And, if you have $20,000 sitting in your checking account and you want it to contribute to your long-term financial success, now is a good time to move the money to a high-yield savings account.

Shop online for a high-yield savings account today.

Why You Should Deposit $20,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account Right Now

There are a few reasons why putting $20,000 into a high-yield savings account right now might be the right move for you. Here’s what you need to know:

Rates are high now – but they won’t last long

A higher interest rate on your savings means more passive income flowing into your account, which helps you reach your financial goals more quickly. Luckily, rates on high-yield savings accounts are high right now. In fact, it’s currently possible to find high-yield savings accounts offering interest rates in excess of 5%.

However, it is advisable to act now, as rates may start falling soon. One reason why rates are so high is that the Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate 11 times in the last 18 months to fight inflation. The plan has been successful so far, as the inflation rate rose from over 9% in June 2022 to over 3% in November 2023. In response, the Fed opted to hold interest rates on hold for three consecutive meetings and indicated that a rate cut could eventually come in 2024.

While the Fed does not directly set consumer savings rates, the interest rates offered by banks move with the federal funds rate. This means that if the Fed starts cutting rates next year, the interest rates offered by banks on deposit accounts may also go down. And because high-yield savings accounts have variable rates, if this happens, you’ll earn less interest. So, it makes sense to put $20,000 into a high-yield account to start earning today’s high rates while they’re still being offered.

Learn more about your high-yield savings account options here.

High-yield savings accounts are flexible and secure

Another possibility for earning interest on your $20,000 is to put the money into a certificate of deposit (CD). The advantage of CDs is that the rate is fixed, meaning that even if rates go down, you’ll still earn the same rate you locked in when you opened the account.

However, the trade-off is that you usually won’t have access to the money during the CD term – not without paying a penalty, anyway. In general, there are substantial penalties for withdrawing money from a CD before the end of the term. But with a high-yield savings account, you have the option to withdraw money from the account when you need it. Some accounts also provide ATM facility.

Another reason to put your $20,000 in a high-yield savings account is that the account will be safe. Even if your bank fails, savings accounts are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000 per depositor, so you won’t have to worry about losing your money if the worst happens.

Bottom-line

If you have $20,000 in savings, but you want more interest on it, a high-yield savings account could be a great option. However, you should act quickly, because the rates on these accounts are high right now – but that may not be the case for long. Opening a high-yield savings account today lets you earn interest while high rates are still available. A high-yield account is also secure but flexible, giving you the ability to make essential decisions about your money.

ben gear

Ben Geyer is a personal finance writer based in Brooklyn, New York.

Source: www.cbsnews.com