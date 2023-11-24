The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

We all want authenticity. It is plentiful there, but not in the big cities of Europe. It’s out in the country, on less-travelled roads, in villages where the locals look at you and wonder if you’re lost, writes Jonah Prowsky.

European tourism has lost its attraction.

Take Venice, the city that floats. At once serene and impossibly romantic. Now, tourists with loud phones are flocking to Le Mercerie.

Woody Allen said, “Venice is the most romantic place in the world, but it’s even better when there’s no one around.” In the post-pandemic travel fever era, fueled by the rise of ultra-low-cost airlines, there is no one around, anytime soon.

The same is true of most large European cities these days.

Barcelona’s beaches are crowded shoulder to shoulder. In Brussels, Belgian fries with a drizzle of mayonnaise run about €7.50 and the queue takes 20 minutes.

In Dublin’s Temple Bar, the price of a pint of Guinness is extortionate. The Vatican is a never-ending assembly line that runs from the entrance to the Sistine Chapel.

And, if you dare stop to admire the cobbled streets of Lisbon’s Alfama district, you will be subjected to a symphony of urges for water, cold beer, hashish and cocaine.

Luckily, there is a better way. You can comfortably explore much of Europe on foot or by bicycle, regardless of your age and fitness level.

Doing this will save you a fortune and get an authentic taste of the culture, untouched by crowds, souvenir shops and the dreaded “tourist menu”. Of course, traveling this way is better for the environment and your health too.

Last week, I cycled from London to Brussels. Three countries in three days, stopping in France. This adventure required no training, and I got most of the needed equipment cheaply from Amazon.

Yes, it will rain on you. And, the wind is somewhat fierce this time of year. But you’ll see Europe in an honest, authentic light. How many tourists can say that?

To do something that others would never even dream of doing

I met a German couple in their sixties cycling a similar route, although more leisurely. I passed them on the almost empty road connecting Bruges and Ghent.

I could tell we were thinking the same thing, even though his English was broken: We were both here doing something our friends and family would never even dream of, and they would never know. That’s how beautiful it is.

There was no one around, except a few farmers. Only cows, horses and pigs graze.

In my experience, most of Belgium actually looks and smells like this. To experience it all – miles of flat marshy fields, quaint brick houses, and the wonderful, lingering smell of manure – requires you to leave the big city.

Along the way, I stopped in Veurne and Aalst, two Belgian cities that most people have never heard of. Both had all the nuances of more popular medieval cities like Bruges or Ghent, without the abundance of tourists.

Seriously, you should have seen the faces of the local Vernors when I, a scruffy, sweaty Canadian, went to their local tea room for a waffle and a much-needed dose of caffeine. You can’t get that experience in Bruges.

It is more beneficial to take your time than to spin at full speed

You shouldn’t feel at home while traveling. Still, if you’re an American in Brussels, you’ll find plenty of your countrymen walking its streets drinking Starbucks.

You can take a free walking tour of French-speaking Brussels and learn about Dutch-speaking West Flanders, or you can go there and see it and hear it and taste it for yourself.

The cornerstone of most European backpacking itineraries is speed. If you’re coming from afar, it makes sense to try to see as much of the continent as possible in the holiday days you have.

But if your itinerary goes from London to Paris, Brussels to Amsterdam, you risk flying over the best parts of England, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In September, I walked the Camino de Santiago, which in my case was a two-week journey or pilgrimage through the Portuguese and Spanish countryside.

The Camino is a network of routes connecting several cities in France, Portugal and Spain to Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Spain’s Galicia region.

An average day on my Camino involved about five hours of walking (though many pilgrims choose to walk more or less every day), two or three stops for coffee and tortillas, several pints of Estrella, and copious amounts of Seafood and other local fare. ,

Unlike Barcelona, ​​accommodation in the municipal pilgrims’ hostel on the Camino only costs about five to ten euros per night.

The authenticity you crave is there

We were asked to walk. Many of the pilgrims I met were retired, who raved about the health benefits of walking every day.

Incorporating exercise into your daily holiday schedule is also incredibly beneficial. Type-two fun is very popular these days, for good reason.

Don’t get me wrong, Barcelona can be lovely. I don’t think this should be the default option for a Spanish holiday on the beach.

O’Coruña is an hour by train or bus from Santiago de Compostela (or four hours by bike) and, frankly, is more authentic and much cheaper.

We all want authenticity. It is plentiful there, but not in the big cities of Europe. It’s out in the country, on less traveled roads, in villages where the locals look at you and wonder if you’re lost.

If you smell manure, you’re probably in the right place.

Jonah Prowsky is a Canadian freelance writer based in London. His work has appeared in many major publications, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the Toronto Star and the Calgary Herald.

