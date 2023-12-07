Why you may pay more taxes in 2024 – and five ways to avoid it

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt outlined cuts to National Insurance in his Autumn Statement. (Imago/Rory Arnold, Imago)

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve paid enough tax this year, so it’s scary to think that next year there’s every possibility you could pay even more tax. Because while Jeremy Hunt announced cuts to National Insurance from January in the Autumn Statement, a number of other taxes are set to rise.

The good news is that for the average person, the NI deduction means they’ll pay less tax on income – but this isn’t the case for everyone. The four million people who will eventually be dragged to pay income taxes for the first time will be worse off still, and those who got a raise when they moved into a higher rate tax bracket may also pay more tax if Higher rate is higher than NI. Savings.

We will pay more council tax. For the second year running, councils will be able to increase bills by 5% without having to hold a referendum. Given that the Government has not budgeted for much local government spending to keep up with inflation, many councils will opt for the largest possible increase.

Taxes will also be higher on expenses. Most of this is through VAT, which we pay at 5% or 20% on most things we buy. As prices rise, it automatically increases the tax taken. Some additional tax on spending will also come through specific duties. Tobacco taxes will increase, and while alcohol duties will remain stable until August, the rising price of alcoholic beverages will push up duties anyway.

Fuel duty is still a matter of concern. The 5p cut in fuel duty in March 2022 will expire next March, at which point we are due to see a fuel duty increase on top. The Chancellor would normally have included this in his autumn statement, but we heard no glimpse of him. It is likely that he is waiting for the government’s financial position to improve and give him room for cuts, but the risk is that this will not happen.

Investors will have to worry about two taxes next year. The dividend allowance will be reduced from £1,000 to £500 in April – down from £2,000 a year ago. The capital gains tax allowance has also been halved to £3,000 – up from £6,000 last year and £12,300 two years ago. For property investors, the combination of higher house prices and lower capital gains tax allowances means more tax when they sell – while higher rents also mean more tax on their income.

There is little we can do about spending taxes other than cuts, but we can take some steps to cut other taxes. It’s worth considering whether you’re in the right council tax band. These are estimated at speed and mistakes are made, so it’s worth asking your neighbors how much they are paying. If you’re overpaid, you can challenge your appraisal. It’s worth being aware that challenges may be denied, or it could mean your bill as well as the assessment could be increased rather than reduced, so do a little homework before trying this.

You can also save income tax on your earnings by paying into pension. This won’t leave more money in your pocket, but if you can afford to keep more money for the long term, it’s a great way to cut your tax bill – as well as secure the income you need in retirement. Too. You’ll get income tax relief on whatever you pay into your pension – so essentially you’re getting tax back. If your employer runs a ‘salary sacrifice’ scheme, you can give up part of your salary to make pension contributions of the same value – meaning you’ll also save National Insurance on this part of your salary.

If you’re married or in a civil partnership, with one of you a non-taxpayer and the other a basic rate taxpayer, you can save some income tax – without putting any money aside. The marriage allowance lets non-taxpayers pass £1,260 of their personal allowance to their spouse in the current tax year. This means you’ll save £252 this tax year. You can even backdate it by up to four years, so you can save over £1,000 in the first year.

Savers and investors can also protect themselves by moving to an ISA. This way you could save up to £20,000 in tax per year. A Stocks and Shares ISA will save you from terrible deductions in dividends and capital gains tax, while a Cash ISA will save you from income tax. Some people can get additional benefits from using a Lifetime ISA – as long as they are saving for a first property or for retirement, and are aged 18-39. They will get 25% bonus on whatever they pay.

If you have more than £20,000 and can’t deposit it into an ISA, or if you own property and receive rental income, if you’re married, you can claim tax relief for spouses (or civil partners). Can take advantage of. , This means you can share the assets so you both take advantage of your ISA allowances, income tax, dividend tax and capital gains tax allowances, and then whoever pays the lowest rate of tax keeps the rest. Can keep.

These steps won’t make 2024 a year of lower taxes for anyone, but they should at least keep you from paying more than your fair share.

