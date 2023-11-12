As far as I know, there is no evidence that Adam Smith ever heard of the game of baseball (for the record, ChatGPT considers it “highly unlikely”). However, broadly speaking, both were contemporaries and compatriots. The first game of which records exist was played in Surrey, England, in 1749, only a year after Smith began lecturing at the University of Edinburgh in his native Scotland. As the economic system on which he wrote the essay the wealth of NationsBaseball would find its greatest expression in the United States, where the earliest records of it being played date not far from 1790, the year of Smith’s death.

Technically, Smith was not an economist but a moral philosopher, and for my money baseball is the most moral of all the major sports, just as the free-market system is the most moral way to allocate a country’s scarce economic resources.

Consider alternatives. For example, American football is completely authoritarian. This is barbaric. This is war (I say this as someone who has loved it above all sports for most of my life). From the coach to the quarterback to the other players, all actions and thoughts are dictated and directed from the top. A football team no more resembles a Soviet-era communist factory, a great machine with many moving parts, each team requiring (as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick famously does) to focus only on its narrow task. Is taught to do. Upward mobility, from offensive line grunts to the glamour-positions of quarterback or receiver, is virtually non-existent. Time starts and stops by a series of complex rules, such as striking the workers’ clock bells.

As for basketball, soccer and ice hockey, they don’t have much in common with socialism. Less tightly scripted than soccer, but similarly focused on a collective effort by a group of players to advance towards the goal through passing, dribbling and assists. In his essay “A Perfect Game”, David Bentley Hart sees these (and football) as merely variations of what he condemns as “the rectangular game, a contest played on a rectangle between two sides , each attempting to penetrate the other’s field and deposit a small object in the other’s goal or end zone.”

In baseball, the game is played on a diamond, with the hitter pitting one player against the world. Solitary practice, which is uncommon in most team sports, is the norm in baseball. Corey Seager, the 2023 World Series MVP, is barely visible to his teammates in the 6-7 hours before games, hiding in corners of the park while following a very personal (and highly successful) diet.

Even the defense allows a great deal of individual initiative and play. The outfielders are practically on the islands, waiting for action. Pitchers, especially when they are performing well, are commonly left alone by their teammates between innings. And the in-game discussion between pitcher and catcher (via hand signals or electronic devices) is just that, back-and-forth conversation and persuasion, a marketplace of ideas.

Is it a coincidence that the baseball craze in America began at the time of the Civil War, when individual freedoms were preparing to take a giant leap forward, or that it was the first major American sport to become racially integrated in less than a century? Was?

Like a market-based economy, baseball operates within rules. For example, foul lines emanating from the batter define the playing field, where individual creativity and productivity are encouraged and rewarded. For batter’s purposes, the diamond extends to the edge of the universe, although in practice even the best major league players rarely hit balls completely out of the stadium.

The rules of baseball create the possibility of failure, and that takes the fun out of a game well played. The player who fails with the bat twice out of three becomes a superstar. Similarly, market economy also creates the possibility of failure. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 65 percent of American businesses fail within their first decade. But the result, overall, is a surprise, because the principle of consumer sovereignty drives resource-use toward its highest, most valuable purposes. As if by magic, Smith’s invisible hand transforms the chaotic churn of failure and success into the most powerful economic engine the world has ever seen.

In recent decades, baseball has been declining in popularity in the United States, especially among young people, many of whom may be attracted to the physical intensity of football, the global nature of soccer, or the glamor of basketball. These are also not the best of times for free markets, certainly not in the US, where we have fallen from fourth to 25th in the global ranking of economic freedom. A majority of Americans aged 18-24 (54 percent) now view capitalism negatively.

The remarkable, nearly three-century success of Adam Smith’s free market system has coincided with the equally remarkable advancement of individual freedom in matters of both work and thought. These two facts are undoubtedly related. But if socialism continues to grow, will this historical period become just a stagnation? Will the long era of top-to-bottom economic control by power elites become the norm again?

As is the case in the world of sports, we cannot hope that better days are actually yet to come. When winter is over they will start playing baseball again.

Paul McDonald

Paul McDonald is a freelance writer. His writing has appeared in the Christian Science Monitor, World Magazine, JSTOR Daily, and other publications. He is the author of economics of ego surplusa novel on economic terrorism, and has an MS in Economic Research from the University of North Texas.

