Why won't OpenAI explain what the Q* algorithm is?

Last week, it seemed that OpenAI—the secret firm behind ChatGPT—had been exposed. The company’s board abruptly fired CEO Sam Altman, hundreds of employees revolted in protest, Altman was reinstated, and the media dissected the story from every possible angle. Yet the reporting belied the fact that our view of the most important part of the company is still fundamentally limited: We don’t really know how OpenAI develops its technology, nor do we properly understand how Altman How it has directed more powerful work in future generations.

This became abundantly clear last Wednesday, when Reuters and Information It is reported that, prior to Altman’s firing, several staff researchers had raised concerns about a perceived dangerous breakthrough. The issue was an algorithm called Q* (pronounced “Q-star”), which has reportedly been shown to solve some grade-school-level math problems it had not seen before. Although this may seem ineffective, some researchers at the company reportedly believed it could be an early sign of improvements in the algorithm’s ability to reason – in other words, to use logic to solve novel problems.

Read: Inside the chaos at OpenAI

Mathematics is often used as a benchmark for this skill; It is easy for researchers to define a novel problem, and arriving at a solution should require step-by-step planning along with an understanding of theoretically abstract concepts. Reasoning this way is considered one of the key missing ingredients for smarter, more general-purpose AI systems, or what OpenAI calls “artificial general intelligence.” According to the company, such a theoretical system would be better than humans at most tasks and could lead to existential catastrophe if not properly controlled.

An OpenAI spokesperson did not comment to Q*, but told me the researchers’ concerns did not influence the board’s actions. Two people familiar with the project, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, confirmed to me that OpenAI is indeed working on the algorithm and has applied it to math problems. But contrary to the concerns of some of his colleagues, he expressed doubt that it could be considered a surprise success enough to provoke existential fears. Their skepticism highlights something that has long been true in AI research: AI progress becomes highly subjective the moment it happens. It takes a long time for a consensus to form about whether a particular algorithm or piece of research was truly a breakthrough, as more researchers consider it and believe how replicable, effective, and widely applicable the idea is. .

Take the Transformer algorithm, which underlies large language models, and ChatGPT. When Google researchers developed the algorithm in 2017, it was seen as a significant development, but few could have predicted that it would become so foundational and consequential for generative AI today. Only once OpenAI supercharged the algorithms with massive amounts of data and computational resources did the rest of the industry follow, using it to push the boundaries of image, text, and now even video generation. to be done.

In AI research – and, indeed, throughout science – the rise and fall of ideas is not based on pure merit. Typically, scientists and companies with the most resources and the biggest loudspeakers have the most influence. Consensus forms around these institutions, which effectively means that they set the direction of AI development. Within the AI ​​industry, power is already consolidated in just a few companies—Meta, Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic. This imperfect process of consensus-building is the best we have, but it is becoming even more limited as research, once conducted largely in the open, now happens in secret.

Read: OpenAI’s chief scientist made a tragic miscalculation

Over the past decade, as Big Tech became aware of the potential for large-scale commercialization of AI technologies, it offered hefty compensation packages to lure academics away from universities. Many AI Ph.D. Candidates no longer have to wait to receive their degree before joining a corporate lab; Many researchers who remain in academia receive funding or even dual appointments from the same company. Much AI research is now conducted within or associated with technology companies that are incentivized to hide their best advances, so that they can better compete with their business rivals.

OpenAI has argued that its secrecy is partly because anything that can accelerate the path to superintelligence must be carefully protected; It says that not doing so could pose a threat to humanity. But the company has also openly admitted that secrecy allows it to maintain its competitive advantage. “Developing GPT-4 was not easy,” said Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist at OpenAI. the verge in March. “It took all of OpenAI working together for a very long time to create this thing. “And there are a lot of companies that want to do the same thing.”

Since news of Q* broke, several researchers outside of OpenAI have speculated whether the name is a reference to other existing techniques within the field, such as Q-learning, the practice of training AI algorithms through trial and error. A technique, and A*, an algorithm for searching through a range of options to find the best one. OpenAI spokesperson would only say that the company is always doing research and working on new ideas. Without additional knowledge and without giving other scientists the opportunity to confirm the robustness and relevance of Q* over time, little can anyone, including the researchers working on the project, do to see how big of a deal it really is – and recognize that. Word Crack was not reached through scientific consensus, but rather was assigned by a small group of staff based on their own opinions.

Source: www.theatlantic.com