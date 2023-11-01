editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of the POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Take action on the news with POLITICO Pro,

Federal Reserve Chairman jerome powell Interest rates may be increased, but that does not mean that rates will not continue to rise.

That’s because the US government is borrowing a lot of money – $1 trillion in the last quarter alone – and will continue to need more, which it will have to get at higher rates, thanks to the Fed. This will only increase the deficit and debt as investors charge the US government even more fees for holding Treasury securities.

People “are taking a hard look at the budget in general and the fiscal situation in general and realizing that this type of borrowing is likely to continue unabated,” he said. Donald SchneiderDeputy head of US policy at Piper Sandler.

The central bank is expected to keep rates steady in its meeting today. But markets are demanding a premium beyond a rate hike by the Fed. Subhadra RajappaThe head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale said he doesn’t expect yields to rise much higher, but “it’s really hard to know at what point it’s going to stop.”

Wall Street’s reaction could put pressure on the President Joe Biden And Democrats in Congress are looking to further reduce the deficit, though they are no closer to reaching an agreement with Republicans. And market experts generally cite political dysfunction as a major reason why they have become more pessimistic about the fiscal outlook.

“As the Democratic leadership and now the GOP leadership [Donald] Trump has no interest in addressing the real drivers of our debt, Schneider said.

The US Treasury’s borrowing plans have been in focus this week This comes after the department announced its latest projections ($776 billion for the last three months of the year and $816 billion for the first three months of 2024). The updates come as the federal government is at risk of shutting down again this month as Congress wrangles over spending.

to be sure, Deficit concerns are not the only factor behind rising yields , In fact, it seems like much of this is a mechanical response to more supply and fewer buyers – again, in part, thanks to the Fed. With the US central bank reducing its holdings of Treasury securities – worth more than $5.7 trillion last year – and less appetite for US debt abroad, domestic investors are buying larger chunks of the debt owed by the US . ,

Counterpoint: Bobby KoganA former staffer in Biden’s Office of Management and Budget sees no reason to feel any more nervous about the debt’s passage than in past years (and he’s not worried). He said that the data shows that it is easier to control the debt now than under the former President. George W. Bush, The so-called fiscal gap refers to how much you need to reduce the deficit each year as a percentage of GDP to stabilize the debt. He said, during the Bush regime this estimate was between 4 percent to 6 percent, whereas now it is only 2 percent.

“If I was worried about the debt, I would have been worried six months ago,” said Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress.

Whether that dynamic holds will depend on how long rates remain high. And the Fed’s actions and fiscal outlook are inextricably linked. If the central bank keeps rates high for a long time, as the market is increasingly expecting, it could mean more credit volume. And if rates on US government debt rise further in response to all that supply, that will have the same effect as a slowdown in economic activity, as will the Fed’s policy. As many central bank officials have acknowledged, this may also eliminate the need for further rate hikes.

It focuses on the resilience of the economy, which will determine the outlook for inflation and, therefore, how long rates will remain as high as they are now (or higher).

ADP October employment data is released at 8:15 am… September job vacancies data is released at 10 am… FOMC releases its monetary policy decision at 2 pm, followed by Fed Chair powellPress conference at 2:30 pm

game over , Closing arguments in the trial of fallen crypto star set to begin today Sam Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg reports that SBF faced tough cross-examination during its final day on the stand on Tuesday as prosecutors focused on the last days of its former crypto exchange FTX. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations this week.

try again , Declan Harty reports that the Government Accountability Office detailed in an SEC bulletin on Tuesday how certain companies must account for cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets to be submitted to Congress for review.

GAO concluded in a report that SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 created a rule that should have been subject to congressional review. The bulletin states that companies tasked with safeguarding crypto assets for clients must mark them as liabilities.

Bipartisan SEC pushback , More than a dozen House Democrats signed a bipartisan letter to the SEC Chairman gary gensler Concerns were raised Tuesday over a proposed rule targeting conflicts of interest in the asset-backed securities market. The list of signatories included senior House Financial Services lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

“Working families are already facing both a debt crisis and a housing crisis, and this proposed rule could make it even harder for our constituents to make ends meet,” the lawmakers wrote. “Although we support the goal of preventing bad actors from exploiting conflicts of interest in securitization, as required under Section 621 of the Dodd-Frank Act, the proposal violates this Congress’s mandate by outlawing several ordinary-course activities. “Goes beyond the mandate.”

Senate banking eyes Israel’s next move – Committee members will participate in a classified briefing on Thursday as they respond to Hamas attacks, chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) told our Eleanor Mueller.

“Following the hearing on crypto involvement last week, we are considering – [and] We’re looking at potentially imposing more sanctions on non-state actors, and we’re also looking at Iran and Russia,” Brown said when asked about legislative developments. He said that he does not yet know when the next hearing on this subject will be held.

Senate Republicans insist on immigration loan guidance – Eleanor reports that Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) led every Republican on the Senate Banking Committee in urging the CFPB and DOJ to withdraw recent guidance that warned banks against weighing immigration status as part of loan applications.

The agencies issued a joint statement on October 12 stating that unnecessary or excessive reliance on immigration status in the credit decision process, including where that reliance is based on bias, may be contrary to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. Banks immediately pushed back on the move.

“The CFPB and DOJ’s joint directive not only flies in the face of responsible lending standards, risk-based pricing, and sound risk management, but also contradicts and rewrites decades of guidance from the CFPB and federal banking regulators – without any official rulemaking.” Making,” lawmakers wrote in a letter to the CFPB Director today Rohit Chopra and attorney general merrick garland, first reported by Fox News. They also argue that it “poses serious risks to financial stability – encouraging financial institutions to ignore important positive factors in their calculations of risk.”

NAR found guilty , Our Katy O’Donnell reports that a federal jury in Kansas City on Tuesday found that the National Association of Realtors and two real estate agencies conspired to inflate home sales commissions and ordered them to pay $1.8 billion in damages.

A spokesperson for NAR said that “the case is no closer to being final” and that the trade group would appeal.

First in MM – Seniors who don’t have a college degree have more savings than before the pandemic, according to a new analysis of the Fed’s Survey of Consumer Finances by think tank Third Way — but they still lag behind those with a college education. Are.

