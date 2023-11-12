Why WNBA star Jewel Lloyd trusts crypto—and why Bitcoin and Ethereum are her ‘anchors’ – Decrypt

No one in the WNBA puts the ball in the basket like Jewell Loyd, whose 939 points for the Seattle Storm last year set the league’s single-season scoring record. This surpassed Diana Taurasi’s previous record of 860 points set in 2006.

Off the court, Loyd has become the face of crypto-savvy athlete investors for Coinbase, which has been the exclusive cryptocurrency partner of the NBA and WNBA since 2021.

The 30-year-old Chicagoland native purchased her first Bitcoin in 2013 while playing collegiately at Notre Dame. Loyd and his brother, former pro basketball player Jarryd Loyd, entered the crypto market together after growing up with parents who emphasized the importance of financial literacy.

“I was one of the first people to come out and say publicly that I was investing in crypto and taking some of my salary into it,” Loyd explained. decrypt, “Right after that, every team we played, there was always a guy coming up to me and saying, ‘Yo, why did you do that? What is this?’”

“It was a time of educating for me,” she continued, “It was good because I wasn’t that kid in school that everyone asked how they solved a question. I was always the one asking questions. So it was great to turn it around.”

Coinbase creates crypto educational content in partnership with the WNBA, and has introduced a personalized crypto crash course for beginners heading into the 2022 WNBA Draft. Lloyd converts a portion of her WNBA salary into cryptocurrencies through the Coinbase app, including the majority of her holdings in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“For me, they are like anchors,” he said of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. “The basketball analogy is that you always need a good center. And they’re both good centers for me.”

After making her fifth All-Star team last season, Loyd signed a two-year, $463,000 contract extension with the Storm, where she has won two WNBA titles (2018, 2020) since Seattle made her the first overall pick in 2015. Was drafted with. ,

Not having as lucrative salaries as their male NBA counterparts, many WNBA players play overseas during the offseason for additional income. The decentralized nature of crypto has been useful to Lloyd as he has played for professional teams based in Turkey, China, South Korea, and Spain.

,[Coinbase] “That’s been one of my personal favorite partnerships with the WNBA, because obviously I’m invested in it – but it also gives women an opportunity to advance in the financial world,” Loyd said. “I am very fortunate to play abroad and live abroad, but sending money abroad and using the money is very difficult. gang up [faster] “And it makes sense as a cheaper way to move money back and forth abroad.”

Coinbase gave $120,000 in Bitcoin to players of the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces as part of its sponsorship of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup midseason tournament in August. The league has also offered NFTs to fans through Coinbase, such as a digital collectible commemorating Lloyd’s Storm teammate Sue Bird for those attending Bird’s jersey retirement ceremony at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in June. object.

Loyd said Crypto’s greatest assistance has come during his continued efforts to aid Rwanda, where Loyd and his brother send computers and money to aid locals.

“We’re always trying to figure out ways to send money to help our cause, and without using crypto, it would have been very difficult,” she explained. decrypt, “When they need it immediately, it gets there. It’s more efficient and we’re seeing more change this way in the communities we’re working with.”

“Working in Rwanda, they are very talented. They don’t always have the resources,” Loyd said. “I’m so excited to give back to the next generation of kids and athletes. I am ready to help anyone who wants to learn.”

