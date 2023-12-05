Why will stock markets always evolve over time?

Here we go again. “Demographers” complain that lower developed world birth rates will lead to labor shortages, hurting businesses and reducing economic demand, while “zombie-like” old people will suck up resources.

Their simple-minded conclusion: “bad” demography will hurt the global economy and stock markets.

But these fears are old – and completely backward. Aging populations are not an obstacle to progress – they are a sign of it. Here’s how to see through Duffy’s demogra-fiction.

Yes, the Western world is aging. Start with America.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 1970, 9.8 percent of US residents were 65 or older. It has almost doubled to 17.3 percent. Allegedly bad.

In 2000, the US “old-age dependency ratio” – OADR, how many people aged 65 and older for every 100 working-age people – was 20.9. Since then it has increased to 30.4. Moreover, it is believed to be bad.

By 2050, the OECD estimates it will reach 40.4 – and in the EU 55.4. Allegedly terrible! This means only two employees will “support” each person over the age of 65.

By 2080, the US Census Bureau estimates that the US population will peak and begin declining. Allegedly terrible!

What to do? celebrate!

Every major economy becomes relatively older as it becomes richer. As the standard of living increases, the lifespan also increases. Along with infant mortality rate, the birth rate has also declined.

The life expectancy of American men born in 1900 was 46.3. women? 48.3.

By 1950, when I was born, they had reached 65.6 and 71.1. Now? 73.5 and 79.3.

Tremendous health care advances mean those extra years will be useful and productive.

Doomsdayers conveniently ignore the important caveats of “good” demography. Sadly, countries with reportedly the youngest populations (and, therefore, lowest OADR) – mostly in Africa – suffer from poverty, shorter life spans and higher infant mortality rates.

But demography is not destiny. It is a novelty. History shows that most sectors that grow in major economies become relatively obsolete – without affecting economic growth and stock market gains.

In 1982, the US’s OADR was 20. Since then it has flourished and not declined. Gross domestic product tripled.

Including dividends, through October, the S&P 500 had returned 11.5 percent annualized in US dollars since the beginning of 1982.

Yes, recessions and bear markets have come and gone from time to time. They do this always, everywhere. But development continued. Stocks rose as OADR increased.

It’s been the same in the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Australia – you name it.

Fear mongers like to blame demographics for slow European growth in countries like Italy and Spain. This is what I call “demogra-fiction”.

Italy’s OADR is below Germany and almost the same as the Netherlands. Spain’s is much less than both.

Like most lower OADR countries, average annual hours worked per capita in both are higher than in the other.

If aging demographics didn’t hurt Dutch and German growth in recent decades, why would they hurt Italy and Spain? they are not.

Structural problems – such as lack of technology and innovation and regulations that hinder innovation – explain their lag.

Doomers think all old people are money stealers. Wrong.

Consider this: In 1984, Americans ages 25 to 34 spent 41 percent more than those ages 65 to 74. Yet, by 2022 the gap is expected to drop to just 12 percent.

Again, innovation-derived prosperity rules.

Longer lifespans and increased retirement ages mean older people earn more than ever before – and spend less of it.

Sure, people ages 45 to 54 — America’s highest-spending segment — still spend about 50 percent more than people ages 65 to 74. But that difference also reduced to less than 80 percent in 1984.

Old people invest, funding the growth magic of capitalism. They pass the money on to children and grandchildren, who spend it.

“Dependent” burden? Ha! Many people work into their 70s or 80s. I am 73 years old and have no prospects of retirement.

The experience may make older workers today more productive, not less – especially with physically intensive farming and manufacturing jobs giving way to today’s service- and knowledge-oriented economies.

Demographic recession also mistakenly exaggerates recent trends.

Every major economy becomes relatively older as it prospers. As the standard of living increases, the lifespan also increases. Along with infant mortality rate, birth rate also declines.

Ken Fisher, Founder, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Fisher Investments

No one knows for sure whether US and European birth rates will continue to decline or how many skilled workers immigration will bring.

Globally, how might new inventions inspire new competencies, as they always do? Consider the impact of the microchip in recent decades, or the Internet and mobile phones.

stock? They price in factors that impact companies’ profitability over three to 30 months or so. No further.

Demographic trends evolve slowly over decades, giving markets ample time to adapt to whatever future realities emerge.

Demographic destroyers play Goldilocks but they never get the conditions “just right.”

The population groans at “too many” births. “Too little” fuels today’s slow growth.

None of this tells you an iota about where economies or stocks are headed in the long term.

But it says a lot about emotion. Sour spirits lower expectations, diminishing the positive surprises that drive stocks up the famous “wall of anxiety” that people like to climb rapidly.

So, stay excited. Quiet the demographic drama.

Ken Fisher is the Founder, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments, a global investment advisor with $200 billion of assets under management.

Updated: December 05, 2023, 4:00 am

Source: www.thenationalnews.com