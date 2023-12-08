Why will markets remain in a strong US dollar world?

Against the backdrop of falling rates and resilient global growth, the US dollar generally declined. goldman sachs research Kamakshya Trivedi Explains why he expects the decline to be only “gradual and rapid”.

agree market Wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify | Apple

This podcast was recorded on December 7, 2023

This podcast may not be copied, distributed, published, or reproduced in whole or in part. The information contained in this recording was obtained from publicly available sources, has not been independently verified by Goldman Sachs, may not be current, and Goldman Sachs has no obligation to provide any updates or changes. All price references and market forecasts are as of the date of recording. This podcast is not a product of Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research and the information contained in this podcast does not constitute financial research. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are not necessarily those of Goldman Sachs and may differ from the views and opinions of other departments or divisions of Goldman Sachs and its affiliates. Goldman Sachs is not providing any financial, economic, legal, accounting, or tax advice or recommendations in this podcast. The information contained in this podcast does not constitute investment advice or an offer to the listener to buy or sell securities from any Goldman Sachs entity and should not be relied upon in evaluating any potential transaction. Furthermore, receipt of this podcast by any listener should not constitute such person being a client of any Goldman Sachs entity. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates makes any representation or warranty, express, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or any information contained in this podcast and therefore accepts no liability (including in relation to or in respect of direct, indirect or consequential loss) Or does not imply. DAMAGE) IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED.

copy

Source: www.goldmansachs.com