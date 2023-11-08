Why WeWork failed, and what's next By Reuters

© Reuters. A WeWork logo is seen outside its offices in the Queens borough of New York City, US, on November 7, 2023. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton



(Reuters) – Flexible workplace provider WeWork sought U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday, troubled by a large debt pile and rising losses due to low demand for office space from cost-conscious clients.

WeWork was once the most valuable US startup, valued at $47 billion. It received investment from blue-chip investors, including SoftBank and venture capital firm Benchmark, as well as major Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:).

The following explains the rapid rise and fall of WeWork that reshaped the office sector globally:

What is WeWork?

Founded in 2010, WeWork aimed to revolutionize the office market by taking out longer leases on larger properties and renting space to multiple small businesses on more flexible, shorter arrangements. This was seen as disruptive with a business model free from asset ownership. It expanded rapidly, which increased revenues but also incurred huge losses.

Who is the founder of the company?

Adam Neumann, his wife Rebekah Neumann, along with Miguel McKelvey founded the company and helped it become the most valuable US startup at $47 billion. WeWork’s brand was strongly associated with the flamboyant, independent Israeli-born entrepreneur, who said his company’s mission was to “raise the consciousness of the world”.

However, Neumann’s attempts to drive rapid growth at the expense of profits and revelations about his eccentric behavior led to his ouster and derailment of an initial public offering in 2019.

Just before WeWork filed for bankruptcy this week, Neumann said, “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully.”

“The company was a product of bullishness, and during bullishness, investors tend to ignore flashing warning lights. ‘Charismatic CEO’ is a term that should strike fear in the heart of any investor,” said Hargreaves, head of equity funds at Lansdowne. said Steve Clayton (LON:), on Tuesday.

How did WeWork’s fortunes fall?

WeWork’s dramatic decline followed grandiose predictions about its prospects from SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son.

WeWork first tried to launch an IPO in 2019 with Neumann as chief executive, after its parent company, We Company, spent months preparing for a public offering. The proposed share sale failed spectacularly after investors questioned the company’s huge losses and objected to Newman’s management style and corporate governance flaws.

By 2021, WeWork’s value had fallen to an estimated $10 billion. The company eventually went public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company in October of that year.

The rise and fall of the company was adapted into a television series, “WeCrashed,” starring Oscar winner Jared Leto as Newman and Anne Hathaway as Rebekah.

Why did WeWork seek US bankruptcy protection?

The company was struggling with expensive leases and corporate clients who had canceled agreements as large numbers of people began working from home following the COVID-19 pandemic. The company worked to amend its leases and restructure its debts, yet this was not enough to prevent its bankruptcy.

Clayton said, “Innovative financial metrics are rarely truly innovative, instead being a way to hide a lack of cash profits, and WeWork played the game for all it was worth.”

As of the end of June, WeWork had $13.3 billion in long-term lease obligations — a severe burden for the company in the post-COVID downturn in demand for office space.

What’s next for the company?

WeWork said on Monday that about 92% of the company’s lenders have agreed to convert its secured debt into equity under a restructuring support agreement, eliminating about $3 billion of debt.

“WeWork could use provisions of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to rid itself of onerous leases,” law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP said in a note to landlords on its website in August.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if SoftBank is trying to get as much of its investment out of the company before it gets involved in Titanic’s bottom line,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

The situation in the global commercial property loan market could worsen in 2024, as vacancies are expected to increase in the coming months. Overall real estate values ​​have declined sharply due to weak demand and investors’ reluctance to invest.

Source: uk.investing.com