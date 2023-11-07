key insights

Lycopodium will host its annual general meeting on 14 November

The AU$714.5k salary is part of CEO Pietro De Leo’s total remuneration

Total compensation is 32% below industry average

Lycopodium’s total shareholder return over the last three years was 192% while its EPS grew 58% over the last three years.

Impressive results on Lycopodium Ltd (ASX:LYL) will have some very good news for shareholders recently. At the upcoming AGM on November 14, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company’s results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any proposals such as executive remuneration. We believe the CEO has done a great job and probably deserves a nice pay increase.

See our latest analysis for Lycopodium

How does the total compensation for Pietro De Leo compare to other companies in the industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Lycopodium Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$378m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$884k for the year through June 2023. We note that this is an increase of 15% from last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$714.5k represents the majority of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian construction industry with market capitalizations between AU$156m and AU$623m had an average total CEO compensation of AU$1.3m. This suggests that Pietro De Leo is paid below the industry average. Additionally, Pietro De Leo also owns AU$9.2m worth of Lycopodium stock directly under his name, which tells us that he has a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Ratio (2023) Salary AU$715k AU$613k 81% Other AU$170k AU$157k 19% total compensation AU$884k AU$770k 100%

Speaking in industry context, salary accounted for about 63% of total compensation across all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration accounted for 37% of the pie. Lycopodium pays 81% of remuneration as salary, which is significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the dominant component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a high fixed proportion of total compensation, regardless of performance.

ceo compensation

A look at Lycopodium Ltd’s growth figures

Lycopodium Ltd.’s earnings per share (EPS) have grown 58% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 42% compared to the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we want to see. While we don’t have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders may want to check out this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lycopodium Ltd. been a good investment?

We believe a total shareholder return of 192% over three years will make the majority of Lycopodium Limited shareholders smile. So they won’t be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is typical for similarly sized companies.

To finish…

Given the good performance of the company, CEO remuneration policy cannot be the central point of focus of shareholders at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that may affect the future of the business may be a far more interesting topic for investors as this will help them set their long-term expectations.

While it’s important to focus on CEO compensation, investors should also consider other elements of the business. So we did a little research and identified 1 Warning Sign for Lycopodium Investors should consider before investing capital in this stock.

Switching gears from Lycopodium, if you’re looking for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this Free A great place to look is a list of high return, low debt companies.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source