Why we don't have fusion power plants yet, and what it will take to bring clean, unlimited energy to market

It’s been nearly 90 years since scientists created the first fusion reaction in the laboratory.

But trying to generate electricity from fusion faces many problems.

Last year, nuclear fusion experiments at the National Ignition Facility achieved a major milestone when their reactions generated more energy than they expended.

This achievement is a monumental first for fusion physics and brings humanity closer to harnessing the same kind of vast energy that powers our Sun.

Although NIF is not focused on commercial applications, its scientific success lays the groundwork for many research institutions and startups that are investing millions of dollars in building the first fusion power plants. Some have ambitious goals, saying they will bring electricity to homes by 2028.

Fusion plants could theoretically produce about 4 million times more energy than burning coal or oil – without any carbon emissions.

But first, researchers need to reliably create a burning plasma – a self-heating mixture of atomic nuclei and free electrons – that produces more energy than it takes to fuel the reaction. This is what Andrew Christlieb, who is part of the US Department of Energy Fusion Project at Michigan State University, calls “phase zero.”

“Then you get into a lot of engineering questions” that he estimates will take at least 20 years to solve.

So the prospect of fusion plants powering American cities by 2028 may be too ambitious for investors hungry for the power to usher in a new era of clean energy.

Hurdle 1: It takes a ton of energy to harness the sun’s power

Nearly 90 years ago, scientists first discovered how to produce energy from fusion. Fusion occurs when multiple atoms join together to form new atoms.

In this process, “a little bit of mass gets converted into energy, but that little bit of mass gets converted into a lot of energy,” Kristlieb said.

A look inside NSTX-U at PPPL. Michael Livingston, PPPL

The Sun achieves nuclear fusion at its core, where the temperature is 27 million degrees Fahrenheit, and the pressure is 100 billion times that of Earth’s atmosphere. Reproducing those conditions on Earth to harness that power is a technological challenge, to say the least.

Three scientists first accomplished such a feat in the laboratory in 1934, when they bombarded one type of hydrogen atom with another type of subatomic particle, called a deuteron. He reported in The Proceedings of the Royal Society that the results produced “a huge impact”.

But sustaining the fusion experiment to generate continuous streams of energy is what scientists have been searching for ever since.

Scientists today control fusion reactions on Earth in three ways: by forcing a capsule of fuel to explode, by using magnetic fields to confine the plasma, or by combining the two methods.

Fusion experiments at NIF use lasers for the blast method. But the amount of energy needed to power lasers typically exceeds the energy generated by the fusion reaction.

MUSE, a tabletop model under development at PPPL, creates magnetic fields to control plasma. Michael Livingston, PPPL

Hurdle 2: Tritium is rare and expensive

To get the molecules hot enough to collide with each other and merge, researchers create a plasma. It is a solution of two hydrogen isotopes, deuterium and tritium. Only a few grams of each are required.

While deuterium is abundant, tritium is extremely rare, with prices ranging up to $30,000 per gram.

There are only about 55 pounds in current reserves. Researchers hope to build fusion reactors that will produce their own supplies of tritium.

Breeder blankets are an option. The high-energy neutrons released from the fusion reactions will hit the “blanket” of surrounding lithium and split it into helium and tritium. The tritium can then be collected and put back into the reactor.

Circular bioshield under construction at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, southern France in 2018. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

To get up and running, large reactors such as the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor require several pounds of tritium each. The world’s largest fusion project, ITER, may not be up and running until the 2040s, and is being used for research rather than commercial purposes.

One of the main goals of ITER is to produce burning plasma. An international collaboration between the EU, US, China, Russia and other countries, it is much more than the budget. Scientific American reported that it was originally expected to be operational by 2016 for about $6.3 billion, but is now several years behind schedule and more than three times the original cost estimate.

Obstacle 3: It’s Hard to Accommodate Anything Hotter than the Sun



Creating a magnetic containment device to hold the plasma is its own challenge. The plasma needs to reach temperatures of 150 million degrees Celsius and above. He is hotter than the sun.

Even the most heat-resistant metal container cannot hold plasma. Some item will get damaged.

The National Ignition Facility’s 192 laser beams are aimed at the Hohlraum, which contains deuterium and tritium capsules. Jason Lauria/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

One of the most common plasma-confinement solutions is the tokamak. This device acts as a type of “magnetic bottle”. Plasma particles follow the invisible lines of the magnetic field and do not move beyond them.

Obstacle 4: This is a Bizarre Response



A metal plasma-containment device will also cool the material and stop the fusion process. This is one reason fusion reactors can’t have Chernobyl-like meltdowns. It is such a subtle reaction that due to disturbance it calms down and stops.

Also, plasma can behave strangely.

“It’s like you’re squeezing Jell-O in your hand,” Christlieb said. “It finds these little holes to get out because your hand is not completely sealed.” The tokamak must be able to adapt to changes in the plasma.

When the plasma changes its behavior, it can interact with the device wall and damage it. Princeton Laboratory is experimenting with liquid metal for some fusion reactor components. Jonathan Maynard, chief research officer at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, compares it to the T-1000 in “Terminator 2,” making it nearly self-repairable.

Obstacle 5: Tritium is still radioactive

Although the half-life of tritium is much shorter than that of plutonium-239 (12.3 years compared to 24,000 years), tritium is known to leak into groundwater from nuclear power plants.

Because fusion power plants will be a completely new type of facility, there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to other safety concerns.

A recent report looked at everything from earthquakes to fires and terrorist attacks. Some scenarios, such as electromagnetic discharges – where magnet systems fail and convert energy into arcs – and accidents involving breeder blankets, require further study, the authors warn.

Experts believe commercial fusion energy will take decades

Despite the large number of challenges, both Maynard and Christlieb were optimistic about the future of fusion power.

But it is still some way off. “It’s not single digits,” Maynard said. It’s been decades.

“The perennial joke about fusion is that it’s always 10 years away,” Christlieb said. But they think it’s closer than ever.

The US government has invested in fusion energy since the 1950s. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fusion Energy Sciences program has a budget of $763 million for 2023, which could increase to more than $1 billion next year.

The total fusion investment of the Fusion Industry Association is approximately $6 billion. Tech giants like Bill Gates and Sam Altman are pouring money into fusion projects.

Achieving commercial fusion power in two decades will not be fast enough to meet many countries’ goals of adopting clean energy and limiting global warming by 2035.

CrystalLib still thinks it’s worth it. “I’m tickled to think I’ll see this happen in my lifetime,” he said.

