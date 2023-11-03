shares of Opendoor Technologies (Open 2.96%) were gaining today after the home-flipping specialist posted third-quarter results last night that showed the company is continuing to adapt to the slowing housing market.

Stocks are also getting a boost from macrolevel data that is reassuring the market that the Fed will raise interest rates after today’s jobs report showed weak employment growth in October.

As of 12:06 PM ET, the stock was up 4.5% after rising as much as 19.5% in the earlier session.

How Opendoor is tackling a tough housing market

On a sequential basis, Opendoor increased its purchasing activity 17% to 3,136 and sold 2,687 homes in the quarter, generating $980 million, down 71% from a year earlier. The revenue figure met the company’s guidance but missed the analyst consensus of $1.02 billion.

Gross profit also returned to positive territory at $96 million, compared with a loss of $425 million in the year-ago quarter, but down from a profit of $149 million in the second quarter. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $49 million, ahead of its guidance and better than a loss of $168 million in the year-ago quarter.

On the bottom line, the company reported a loss of $106 million or $0.16 per share under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), compared with $1.47 per share in the year-ago quarter and the analyst consensus of $0.15 per share. Is on share.

The company continues to focus on reducing its cost structure and improving its pricing accuracy, and the impact of those efforts is visible in the bottom-line improvement.

CEO Cary Wheeler said, “As we exit the year with an improved cost structure, stronger balance sheet and larger customer-acquisition channels, we believe we have laid the foundation to accelerate revenue growth again next year.” Have kept it.”

What’s next for Opendoor?

Management said higher mortgage rates are pressuring the business and reducing sales rates, impacting fourth-quarter expectations.

For the current quarter, it expects revenue of $800 million to $850 million, down 71% from the fourth quarter of 2022 at the midpoint and below the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. It also sees an adjusted EBITDA loss of $95 million to $105 million.

Those figures are unlikely to inspire investor confidence, but the company has shown some ability to control its losses, and the stock is benefiting from expectations that interest rates will peak. The housing market may take time to recover, but if it continues to make progress on the bottom line, stocks should be rewarded.

Jeremy Bowman has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a position in and recommends Opendoor Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.bing.com