Why was Kimora Lee Simmons not sure about her daughter Aoki becoming a model?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, and Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Varsha Sharma speak on stage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2023 on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivian Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue) Vivian Killilea/Getty Images

As Aoki moves toward her full-time modeling career, Kimora sometimes worries that her daughter Aoki may experience the same difficulties she faced in her early years. She mentioned that she often gives Aoki courage to understand that in life you will face rejection because this industry can be so stifling. To some people you won’t be beautiful enough, tall enough or thin enough. I’ve definitely gone through my ugly duckling days.” Kimora has one key piece of advice that she tells her kids growing up to remember, and that’s to “touch the grass.” “Really, who cares Is?! As easy as it is to say, it is not as easy to do. I never want him to have to deal with that part of the industry but I can just prepare him. That said, Aoki has indeed experienced similar situations. Recently she faced public criticism for her decision to pursue both modeling and higher education. When asked how she deals with such reaction, Aoki responded, “I’m not sure I can handle it all. I don’t react. I just turn off my phone and walk in the grass.” I touch it. Anyway, my mother blames my phone for everything.”

After such an exciting year, one can only guess about the young model’s exciting ventures for the future. Maybe a master’s degree, or an acting career? Aoki shared that she allows opportunities to present themselves organically. As long as she finds pleasure in the process, she is ready to do anything. Reflecting on her experiences, Aoki says, “College and modeling were fun and inspiring. I’ve always loved learning and have been a model since Baby Fat Runway. So if it’s fun, my next step will find me. I’m taking it easy.

It’s clear that Aoki performs at his best when he doesn’t set expectations. His mother noted that Aoki’s amazing ability to handle the worlds of business, modeling, and design must be a product of the family business. With the current resurgence of Y2K fashion, it was perfect that Kimora relaunched her infamous legacy brand, Baby Phat. This time, the design process benefited from the collaborative efforts of both of his daughters. “Y2K was my graduating class, so I cherish the role I played in shaping that era and seeing my daughters’ interpretation of it is really special. Metal, denim, pink, faux fur, and a daring clash of patterns—I had to bring back Baby Phat.

Source: www.teenvogue.com