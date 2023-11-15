Why VF Corp Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Investors may have done well by investing in the retail brand group VF Corporation (VFC 10.04%) in their shopping cart on Tuesday. The company, which owns familiar brands like Vans, The North Face and Timberland, saw investors bail on its stock after a member of its board of directors did so. Ultimately, shares closed 10% higher in price – more than enough to top the S&P 500 Index increased by 1.9%.

A director purchased 20,000 shares of VF Corp.’s common stock.

The buying party was Matthew Shattock, VF Corp disclosed in a regulatory filing published after market close on Monday. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of just over $14.58 per share, for a total outlay of $291,600.

While this is only a drop given that VF Corp has approximately 389 million shares outstanding, it is a vote of confidence in the company’s business. It’s no surprise that the market took this as a good sign and followed Shattock’s lead.

VF Corp. is definitely a company that needs a win. Despite its prominence in the retail world, it has struggled recently. In late October, it published results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024; These revealed a slight but worrying decline in revenue. Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) adjusted earnings per share also declined, and the company announced a huge cut to its dividend that made no one happy.

Buyer beware, but…

Although it’s never wise to blindly follow along with another investor’s moves on a stock, it’s worth keeping an eye out for insider buying for anyone holding a particular title (or considering such a play). Is. It can indicate how the people who manage and oversee a company really view its prospects.

Source: www.fool.com