November 15, 2023
Why VF Corp Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday


Investors may have done well by investing in the retail brand group VF Corporation (VFC 10.04%) in their shopping cart on Tuesday. The company, which owns familiar brands like Vans, The North Face and Timberland, saw investors bail on its stock after a member of its board of directors did so. Ultimately, shares closed 10% higher in price – more than enough to top the S&P 500 Index increased by 1.9%.

A director purchased 20,000 shares of VF Corp.’s common stock.

The buying party was Matthew Shattock, VF Corp disclosed in a regulatory filing published after market close on Monday. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of just over $14.58 per share, for a total outlay of $291,600.

While this is only a drop given that VF Corp has approximately 389 million shares outstanding, it is a vote of confidence in the company’s business. It’s no surprise that the market took this as a good sign and followed Shattock’s lead.

VF Corp. is definitely a company that needs a win. Despite its prominence in the retail world, it has struggled recently. In late October, it published results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024; These revealed a slight but worrying decline in revenue. Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) adjusted earnings per share also declined, and the company announced a huge cut to its dividend that made no one happy.

Buyer beware, but…

Although it’s never wise to blindly follow along with another investor’s moves on a stock, it’s worth keeping an eye out for insider buying for anyone holding a particular title (or considering such a play). Is. It can indicate how the people who manage and oversee a company really view its prospects.

Eric Volkmann has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveals bets against Nvidia and other microchip stocks

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveals bets against Nvidia and other microchip stocks

November 15, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 1 – Bury, known for ‘big shorts’, makes bearish bet against semiconductor ETF

November 15, 2023

You may have missed

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveals bets against Nvidia and other microchip stocks

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveals bets against Nvidia and other microchip stocks

November 15, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 1 – Bury, known for ‘big shorts’, makes bearish bet against semiconductor ETF

November 15, 2023
Canoo Inc (GOEV) reports third quarter 2023 results: Amid mixed financial performance…

Canoo Inc (GOEV) reports third quarter 2023 results: Amid mixed financial performance…

November 15, 2023
Dollar falls most in a year as traders bet on end of US surge

Dollar falls most in a year as traders bet on end of US surge

November 15, 2023

Early morning ‘shot’ recipes for quick weight loss – IndiaTimes

November 15, 2023
Exclusives, other NFTs via Metaverso Tourism

Exclusives, other NFTs via Metaverso Tourism

November 15, 2023