Why use Thanksgiving to discuss April’s total solar eclipse—and make a plan

A conjunction of the total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017. (Photo Courtesy: VW Pix/Universal Images Group , [+] Via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

This Thanksgiving, don’t talk turkey – talk whole! A total solar eclipse is coming to 15 U.S. states as well as parts of Canada and Mexico on Monday, April 8, and it’s time to make plans for you, your friends, and your family.

On that day, millions of people could enjoy one of nature’s most incredible experiences – but only those who act now. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to put plans into action, so much so that some eclipse organizers have come up with some Thanksgiving table talking points.

thanksgiving table talking points

“This list is important, whether you’re staying home for Thanksgiving or traveling out of the area,” Deb Ross, co-chair of both the national AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force and Rochester Eclipse 2024, said in an interview. “If you stay on the path of totality your guests will want to come back for the eclipse, and those you’re visiting will want to come back for the eclipse.”

Here’s your conversation starter for the Thanksgiving table this year. Rochester Eclipse Taskforce

go on the path

Everyone should now be talking and planning about walking the path of totality on April 8th. Although all of North America will be able to see a partial solar eclipse through eclipse glasses that day, it is a fluke. Main Event- A chance to see the darkness of the day and the brightness of the sun corona Can be experienced with the naked eye – only from within the path of totality, a “strip” about 125 miles (200 km) wide across the planet.

That route will cross parts of 15 US states and countless cities such as Mazatlan in Mexico, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester and Montreal in Canada. US states passing through the path of totality include Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

natural wonder

Only on the way in will you feel the drop in temperature, see the silvery glow on people’s faces and hear sounds of pure happiness all around you. corona Around a hole is visible in the sky above. “A total solar eclipse is one of the natural wonders of the world, and you don’t need to be into astronomy to appreciate it any more than you need to be a geologist to marvel at the Grand Canyon,” said Outreach Coordinator Jenna Hinds. Is.” Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, in an interview.

“Totality brings a sense of joy, peace and awe,” said Dr. Tyler Nordegren, an Ithaca, New York-based astronomer and eclipse artist whose work is now on display in the Rochester area. “Don’t let anything get in the way of it.”

This eclipse is for everyone to enjoy – which is why planning in advance is so important.

Path of totality on April 8, 2024. Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

arrive early, stay late

Anyone who went along the path of totality on August 21, 2017 – the last time a total solar eclipse hit the US – will remember the terrible traffic that followed. Organizers are keen to avoid this in April—use hashtags like #TakeTuesdayToo and #ArriveEarlyAndStayLate—so eclipse chasers can take their time.

Many people may have a misconception about what can happen during an eclipse. “There were almost completely clear skies along the path of totality, so you didn’t have people trying to change positions at the last minute,” Nordegren said. The relative remoteness of the overall path, such as in Idaho, Wyoming, and Nevada, also meant that those who drove along the path did so over the course of several days’ travel, so although traffic was worse later, the roads were clearer than before.

Beware of ‘aggregate traffic’

This time, it could be very different. “What happens this time if clouds are an issue and everyone tries to change positions at the last minute?” Nordegren said. “It may be the holiday traffic that beats all the holiday traffic.” His advice is simple: “Unless there are clear skies just half an hour away, I’ll stay there – I won’t try to drive hours away at the last minute.”

The chance of clouds along the path of totality is about 50% in the US and Canada, but about the same across the country, so don’t let weather concerns put you off planning. “If you’re going to see the eclipse, travel to a place you want to go,” Nordegren said. “If it’s perfectly clear, your trip is even better, but if it’s cloudy, then, hey, you’ll get to where you wanted to go.”

In any case, a total solar eclipse is still a profound experience under a cloudy sky. For starters, it gets darker. It’s not ideal—no “hole in the sky” moment—but it’s still a powerful moment.

August 21, 2017: Total eclipse of the Sun, Path of Totality, Redmond, Oregon, USA. almost total , [+] Eclipse of the Sun by the Moon provides some color getty

‘Miclips’ vs ‘Viclips’

Planning for an eclipse requires everyone’s input. “You need to plan for the diverse interests of people in your household and friends who may travel to visit you, if you live down the road,” said Ross, who thinks that any of the diverse groups There is a possibility of separate groups forming within the larger group. People who want to come together for the eclipse.

One major divide is the different environments people want to experience as a whole. “Now is the time to decide whether you want MiClips or VClips,” Ross said. “Families will be divided into those who want to experience totality in a crowded place with others and those who want to be alone,” he said, adding that he and his daughter moved to a small town in Missouri in 2017. Experienced totality.

eclipse experiences

The organizers are trying to cater to every possible interest. “There will be an incredible range of experiences around the eclipse,” Ross said. “We designed it that way from the beginning.” In the Rochester area, confirmed eclipse activities include music, comedy, nature, history and science. For example, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will premiere a new piece of music the night before the eclipse, the Rochester Museum and Science Center will stage ROC The Eclipse and the Genesee Country Village & Museum will have a three-day eclipse event where guests can stay through the 19th. A turn of the century house.

It’s a similar story all the way. There are dozens of camping music festivals in Texas, such as ker eclipse And ground Zero While the Ryder Family Farm in Illinois will host a four-course farm dinner, just a few miles away, Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival Will be held at Saluki Stadium. This is just a small sample of the thousands of eclipse-related events planned for April 8 and the days either side.

make a plan now

So forget the weather, take some time off from work, and make a plan to experience totality together—and make it now. The most amazing thing about totality is not how long it lasts or where you see it from, but that it happens at all. For the upcoming opportunity to experience this, North Americans should truly be grateful.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.