Why this French ski destination is now wooing Indian tourists: India Report

The idea of ​​a ski destination in India actively attracting its target audience may have seemed unconventional in the past. India, known for its diverse climate and predominantly hot regions, is not commonly associated with skiing. However, there has now been a remarkable transformation in the tourism sector, which has transformed Indians into a coveted audience for a variety of experiences.

Peden Doma Bhutia

As India’s outbound travel market is set to reach $45 billion by 2032, there is increasing focus on high-spending travelers coming from the country.

Recently, representatives of the Courchevel Tourism Board visited India to promote this destination. Courchevel, a French ski destination located in the heart of the Alps, is famous for its extended ski season and excellent snow cover throughout the Alps.

Skift spoke to the Courchevel team to gain insight into the destination’s interest in India.

market: While Courchevel continues to attract visitors from traditional ski markets, including the French and British markets, the Middle East and India are also promising, according to alexia lineGeneral Manager of Courchevel Tourism.

Indian and ski? Following the COVID-19 crisis and the reopening of borders, Indian tourists visiting Courchevel have increased by nearly 50%, Line told Skift. “India is our biggest market in Asia and March sees the highest number of Indian travelers coming to Courchevel,” he said.

Not exactly an expensive destination: The line is particularly cautious about classifying Courchevel only as an “expensive destination”. She emphasizes that Courchevel offers a variety of accommodation that caters to different budgets. “We see Indian tourists either choosing a €500 ($533) apartment for four people for a week or enjoying a stay in an ultra-luxurious palace.”

Summer destination? Although Courchevel is a popular winter holiday destination, it aims to be a year-round destination. Lane said it will be of particular interest to the many Indians who plan their vacations during the summer.

Connectivity: Since last mile connectivity is essential for the convenience of tourists, Line said tourists usually fly to international airports like Geneva in Switzerland or Lyon in France, which is well connected to Courchevel.

Indian Market and Awareness: While Mumbai and Delhi are the main markets for the destination in India, the tourism board is actively working to create awareness in other areas as well.

To facilitate the connection between the destination and discerning travelers, Courchevel is working with Tourism a representative global as its partner in India from this year.

Popularizing the destination: Courchevel’s charm lies in its uniqueness, and according to Hemant MedirattaFounder and CEO of One Rep Global, his team strives to showcase the destination’s ski facilities, chalets and delicious cuisine customized marketing campaigns,

“We have established partnerships with leading travel agencies and tour operators who specialize in luxury travel.”

Tourism Board is also investing training session And Introduction Trips Providing travel companies with direct information about the destination.

“We maintain a constant feedback loop with our partners in the travel trade to guide us in improving our strategies and offerings,” Mediratta said.

Indian Outbound Capacity: Rising disposable income, growing middle class and growing appetite for international travel have made the Indian outbound travel market one of the largest in Asia.

When asked about the most prominent emerging outbound tourism market, our AI chatbot, ask skiftThrow light on India.

In 2022, India recorded nearly 10 million outbound trips, overtaking China, South Korea and Japan in generating the highest outbound travel in Asia for the first time.

Arrivals in India increased due to Diwali

it Diwali According to a new report published by India, international arrivals to India will increase by 11%, along with a significant increase in the number of visits to friends and relatives. Adara,

Diwali marks the time when the Indian expatriate travels back to the country to celebrate the festival with friends and family.

Top Source Markets in India:

Singapore

We

Australia

Saudi Arab

Canada

United Arab Emirates

UK

malaysia

Queue

new zealand

Windows Booking: The booking window for inbound travel during Diwali averaged 57.69 days. The report found a steady increase in advance flight booking windows since 2019. While this reflects growing confidence among travelers, the report also notes that rising airline ticket prices are another reason travelers choose to book flights in advance when they are more economical.

Short Holidays: The average length of stay during Diwali has been declining for the last two years. The report says that 60% of the bookings are from this year more than 10 days Compared to 73% last year. The share of bookings for 7-10-day trips is expected to increase from 10% in 2022 to 19% in 2023.

Cleartrip’s Diwali Trends

Before India goes into its longest festive break this year, here are some figures to pull from cleartrip To report on booking trends for Diwali travel.

Cleartrip says bookings for this year’s Diwali saw a growth of about 31% compared to last year.

Luxury Hotel Bookings for hotels (4-star and 5-star) were around 56%, but demand for non-premium hotels (2-star and 3-star) is higher, accounting for around 62% of the total demand.

length of stay The maximum booking for Diwali is for 5 days.

air booking Diwali of 2023 increased by 17% compared to 2022 fares An increase of about 6%.

Top Hotel Destinations

international: Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Pattaya and Abu Dhabi.

domestic: New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Goa.

top flight destinations

international: Dubai, Singapore, London, Bangkok and Doha

domestic: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

