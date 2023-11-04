Why this Fidelity investment director believes Bitcoin is 'exponential gold'

Jurien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, recently provided insight into the potential of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and went as far as labeling the crypto token as “exponential gold.”

A look at Bitcoin’s adoption curve

In a post released on his Pointing out that the token’s features make it a great one. Inflation hedge option. That’s why he sees the token as “exponential gold.”

Source:

He elaborated on Bitcoin’s adoption curve, saying that it has followed a “typical S-curve shape” so far, which puts it in good company with other major innovations that are driving such adoption. Have gone through the journey. One of them is mobile phones, as Timmer pointed out that Bitcoin adoption in 2020 was like mobile phones in the ’80s and ’90s.



Source:

However, it seems that Bitcoin has moved into another phase in the adoption curve, as Timmer notes that “the real rate story has changed from benign in 2020 to aggressive in 2022.” He further suggested that Bitcoin has moved past the rapid growth phase as its adoption curve has flattened out. With this, Timmer believes it now shares similarities with the internet adoption curve in the 2000s as crypto tokens “haven’t made much progress since 2021.”

Bitcoin Volatility: Good or Bad?

In a later post, Timmer put Bitcoin’s volatility into perspective and compared it to other asset classes. First, he shared a risk-reward chart for the pandemic and post-pandemic era from 2020 to this year. SPX appears to offer the best risk-reward with returns around 24%.



Source:

Timmer then shared another chart, this time including Bitcoin. The most prominent cryptocurrency particularly stood out from the rest, as he noted that Bitcoin was “in a different universe” with a 58% return.

Source:

It seems that Bitcoin’s high volatility has contributed in no small part to such returns, as Timmer noted that the crypto token’s steep declines also come with big gains. To illustrate his point, he shared another chart showing the declines and rallies that different asset classes have experienced from their 2-year highs and lows respectively.

Source:

The chart shows that Bitcoin has experienced a 54% decline from its two-year high, but also an 84% increase from its low in the same period.

This is more impressive when one considers how other asset classes have performed over the same period, as Timmer said government bonds “can’t hold a candle” to Bitcoin’s risk-reward mathematics.

BTC back to $34,800 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Capital.com, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com