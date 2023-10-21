The crypto community is abuzz with excitement after a renowned finance writer predicted an imminent bullish outcome for Bitcoin. The words of the respected financial personality have raised questions and discussions throughout the crypto community.

Rich Dad Poor Dad author sees Bitcoin rising

Japanese-American entrepreneur and author of the famous Rich Dad Poor Dad book, Robert T. Kiyosaki, recently said in an Was on track to reach $135,000. Rumors of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Approval.

Gold will soon cross $2,100 and then take off. You will wish you had bought gold at a price less than $2,000. Next stop: Gold $3,700. Bitcoin is testing $30,000. Next stop Bitcoin $135,000. Silver at $23 to $68 an ounce. Fake dollar saving FD Please tell your friends to “Wake up.” – Robert Kiyosaqi (@theRealKiyosaqi) 20 October 2023

With recent predictions suggesting that Bitcoin could regain its bullish momentum if it crosses the crucial $30,000 mark, the crypto community found itself filled with hope that $30,000 could be sustained. However, Bitcoin fell below $30,000 later on Friday and is currently trading at $29,714 according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC market cap currently stands at $581 billion on weekly charts: Tradingview.com

In his post, Kiyosaki also mentioned other investment assets like gold and silver, which he believes will soon break resistance and gain more value. He urged people who hold or save “counterfeit” US dollars to be more aware that there could potentially be negative consequences for these investments.

“Gold will soon cross $2,100 and then move higher. You will wish you had bought gold at a price less than $2,000. Next stop: Gold $3,700. Bitcoin is testing $30,000. Next stop Bitcoin $135,000. Silver went from $23 to $68 an ounce,” Kiyosaki said.

“Fake dollar saver FDs,” he said. Please tell your friends to ‘wake up.’ Take care of yourself.”

Kiyosaki explains the pressure of inflation on the lower classes

In a separate post on Wednesday, Kiyosaki talked about the topic of inflation. He said inflation has a huge impact on the wealth gap, which is the economic disparity between the rich and the rest of the population.

Inflation makes the poor and middle class poorer as they work and save for dollars. Yet inflation makes the rich richer. Why? Because today’s rich work for and save gold, silver and bitcoin. – Robert Kiyosaqi (@theRealKiyosaqi) 18 October 2023

Kiyosaki said that inflation has a bad effect on the poor and middle class as they work and save US dollars, making them poorer and unable to accumulate wealth without challenges.

Conversely, he said that the rich become even richer during inflation as they hoard valuable investment assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin. This theory holds some importance considering that the rich generally have greater access to financial instruments and assets that tend to appreciate during periods of inflation.

“Inflation makes the poor and the middle class poorer because they work and save for the dollar. Yet inflation makes the rich richer. Why? Because today’s rich work and save for gold, silver and bitcoin,” Kiyosaki said.

Featured image from The Daily Hodl

source: www.newsbtc.com