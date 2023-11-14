Why These 8%+ Yield Closed-End Funds Crush Low-Fee Index Funds

Businessman tears 100 dollar bill in close-up. Rejection of the dominance of the dollar. Loss , [+] of money. Financial concept. inflation getty

If you’ve always wanted free lunches but thought they didn’t exist, well, they kind of do, in the form of the Fidelity Group of Zero Index Funds, such as Fidelity Zero Total Market Index Fund (FZROX),

After all, its 0% fees means it should easily beat closed-end funds (CEFs) with higher expense ratios, right? Well, not so fast.

FZROX performance is poor Ycharts

FZROX—in purple above—may not charge any management fees, but it has underperformed many equity CEFs over the long term. It’s been lagging behind since the beginning Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)in blue, and General American Investors Company (GAM) Funds, in orange, in total returns.

Meanwhile, that pair returned nearly 8% compared to FZROX’s 1.2%. This is despite very high management fees on ADX and GAM.

fund fee CEF Insider

These are also not the most expensive CEFs on a fee basis. But since these fees are taken out of the fund periodically as the managers invest their capital (no, you don’t have to send a check to your CEF to pay the fee), if the fund is offering the fee What doesn’t really matter is the bigger total return compared to the free funds. And this is it.

That’s not the only reason CEF managers earn their high fund fees. There is also the issue of income.

average yield CEF Insider

CEFs are perhaps best known for their bond funds, which assemble portfolios of bonds and pass the income from them on to investors. But many are surprised to learn that, in fact, equity CEFs yield a higher yield on average: 9.4%, as the chart above shows.

The average return per $100k invested is $783 per month. For equity index funds, the same investment yields a nominal return of $125 per month, which is less than six times that!

But aren’t high yields sustainable? Many of us have been told this, and it’s true for a lot of assets, but not for CEFs. here’s why.

How do CEF managers earn their fees

For example, let’s take Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ)A 9%-yielding equity fund that holds the usual suspects: Microsoft



(MSFT), Apple



(AAPL) And Amazon



(amzn) Its top three holdings are Eli Lilly (LLY), Walmart



(WMT) And Kamla



(Cat) It is also in top-20 position.

ETJ was not the largest fund then (or now), but it still provided investors with big profits and a yield of 8.4% for a decade, Not just any decade, but the 2010s, when interest rates were near zero for years!

This is what CEF investors pay those fund fees for: fund managers have a responsibility to keep the fund’s net asset value (NAV) from falling, reduce distributions, and keep payouts as best as possible while still providing a large total return. Maintain. ETJ didn’t succeed – it cut the dividend twice – but that means this “failure” of a fund still returned 8.4% over 10 years and investors got a total return of 82.8% over the same time! All the while, ETJ was charging fund fees of about 1.12% per year.

Want higher profits and no dividend cuts? Well, CEF investors got that from here Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK), Whose fund fee of 1.13% is almost the same as ETG, but whose returns are much better.

STK Total Returns, Dividends Ycharts

Don’t ignore that orange line: Those are dividends that remained unchanged throughout the madness of the last decade. And It also includes some special payments along the way (shown by spikes). STK’s 7% dividend has been safe for years, and it’s likely to remain that way.

This is powerful stuff: a large, sustainable income source, exposure to stocks (or bonds, or real estate), and a diversified portfolio. CEF investors pay corresponding fees, and if you value cash in hand more than the promise of cash in the future, you can see why they’re happy to pay them.

The future of closed-end fund fees

The magic of a good closed-end fund is to convert market returns into income, and there is no correlation between fees and total returns in CEFs (trust me, I’ve studied this thing for over a decade). This means that CEF fund managers have not had much incentive to cut fees, and few investors have successfully campaigned on the fee issue.

This is changing for many reasons.

First, asset management is in decline. That’s why Prudential, which manages more than $1 trillion, cut 243 jobs this year; Charles Schwab is cutting 2,000 more BlackRock

Invesco has announced that it is reducing its workforce and will continue to do so. Also, based on what I’m hearing, asset managers are seeing pay cuts.

Some asset-management firms see an opportunity in this change, and they are buying up smaller asset-management firms. Among CEFs, British asset manager ABRDN is acquiring a number of smaller funds, dismantling their management teams and companies. Meanwhile, other companies are merging funds, with more likely to follow in the next few years).

This consolidation is happening for the simple reason that it reduces costs: fewer people managing more money means lower salaries, filing fees and generally lower fees overall.

This means CEF fees are sure to decline, so if you hate CEF fees (despite these funds’ 8%+ income streams, diversification, and history of long-term profits), you may want to embrace this world of funds now. .

Disclosure: None