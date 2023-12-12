Why the White House's latest claim on unemployment issue?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released another round of good news late last week, showing the U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November. In the same report, the unemployment rate has decreased from 3.9% to 3.7%.

Shortly thereafter, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took a brief victory lap during a press gathering aboard Air Force One:

“Today, we had more good economic news, as you all saw, 199,000 jobs were created last month under President Biden for a total of 14.1 million. Unemployment fell to 3.7% and has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest such period in 54 years. The last time unemployment was this low for this long – this is a fun fact – Diana Ross was at the top of the charts and the Apollo program was visiting the moon. We have more work to do. Prices are still very high. But we are making progress.”

As regular readers know, I’m a proponent of putting economic data in historical context. Earlier this year, for example, the unemployment rate reached 3.4% – the lowest since May 1969. (We hadn’t reached the Moon yet and Woodstock was still a few months away.)

With that in mind, it seemed appropriate to take a closer look at the White House’s latest boast. When was the last time the unemployment rate in the United States fell below 4% and remained there for 22 consecutive months? As it turns out, Jean-Pierre was right.

The unemployment rate fell below 4% in November 1967 – the fourth year of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency – and remained there for 27 months.

Americans haven’t seen a comparable stretch yet: The unemployment rate fell below 4% early last year, and it has remained below that threshold since then.

As for the White House’s claim that the economy has created 14.1 million jobs under President Joe Biden, attentive readers may notice that in my post on Friday, I noted that the economy has created approximately 14.1 million jobs since January 2021. Created 14.6 million jobs – which, incidentally, is more than double the total of Donald Trump’s first three years in office.

But which one is correct? Is it 14.1 million or 14.6 million? The truth is, both numbers are accurate: In January 2021 – the month of Biden’s inauguration – the economy added nearly half a million jobs. Jean-Pierre, erring on the side of caution, is starting Biden’s record not in January 2021, but in February 2021.

Either way, there’s a reason Republicans generally aren’t interested in talking about the American job market: Numbers like this are impressive on a historical scale.

Source: www.msnbc.com