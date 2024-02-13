Why the US economy is ahead of Europe – BBC News

By Erin Delmore

While countries around the world have struggled to recover from the economic shock caused by the pandemic, one has emerged particularly strong.

With a fast-growing economy, strong labor market and falling inflation, the US has outperformed its counterparts in Europe and elsewhere.

In terms of gross domestic product, it grew by 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, much higher than economists’ expectations of 2%.

It outperformed all other advanced economies by bringing the US to 2.5% during the year and is on track to do so again in 2024.

“The US is in a much better position than other countries,” said Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. “The engine of the American economy seems to be moving in the same direction as it is making noise in other countries.”

Experts say that there are many reasons due to which America is performing better than other countries.

1. Injecting trillions of dollars into the economy

When the COVID-19 pandemic slowed in-person work and social life, countries grappled with how to support their citizens stuck at home — including many who lost their jobs or could no longer work. Could.

In March 2020, Congress rushed to pass a $2.2tn economic stimulus bill, sending cash into the pockets of American workers, families, and businesses. Two more laws were enacted to keep small businesses afloat and the workforce employed.

This was the largest influx of federal funds into the American economy in history. Some $5 trillion flowed in, from individuals earning an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits to cash-strapped state and local transit agencies without passengers.

Aaron Terrazas, chief economist at Glassdoor, said, “I think a whole generation of policymakers in 2008 and 2009 came away with the lesson that if you don’t take big steps and take bold steps, the problems are going to persist for a long time.” Are.”

“If you’re temporary, you prolong the pain. So I think that’s one reason why the fiscal response was so much more forceful this time.”

That stimulus is still being credited with maintaining consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity. Despite high inflation, spending power has been encouraging.

Some of the money put into households’ pockets ended up in excess savings, a war chest for Americans that can be tapped when needed, Ryan Sweet said.

The size of US rescue deals was small compared to other countries, although some countries such as Japan, Germany and Canada also made larger deals.

European countries have stronger social safety nets than the US and have been able to adapt existing programs without increasing spending. But this short-term gain could not compensate for the large difference in incentive size.

2. A flexible job market

High inflation has been a painful experience for many Americans and has shaped their view of how the economy is doing. But a strong job market has helped boost disposable income, the engine behind consumer spending.

The US unemployment rate has been below 4% since February 2022, which is a historic low. And while prices rose rapidly, real wages also rose. Low-income households have seen the strongest growth in real wages.

The US is also set to enjoy productivity growth in 2023, growing at the fastest pace in years.

Julia Pollack, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, points to flexible labor laws that allowed companies to cut workforces at the start of the pandemic. This caused short-term suffering for workers but allowed companies to adapt to the times and invest in new technologies.

He cited the example of hotels that laid off employees and did not hire at pre-pandemic levels.

“They’ve just changed a lot. They’ve introduced self-checkout and mobile check-in technology. They’ve reduced the frequency of room cleaning, they’ve eliminated room service, because now customers use Uber Eats. Like to do. Anyway, and pick up orders and deliveries.”

Hotels have become lighter and leaner and staff numbers have decreased, a change that means they stay at the same, which benefits workers in the long term, he said.

The US enjoys another advantage – the ability to replenish its labor market, particularly through immigration at a time when the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation has slowed population growth.

The European approach favored companies paying to keep workers on their payrolls when lockdowns crippled businesses. The UK furlough scheme paid employees 80% of their wages and lasted over 18 months.

This resulted in more severe unemployment in the US, but laid-off US workers were eligible for newly-expanded unemployment benefits, sending cash straight into pockets.

3. Energy (in)dependence

America is a net exporter of energy and experts say this has strengthened the American economy.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and energy prices soared, Europe absorbed a far greater impact than the US. Germany, a major European manufacturing hub, was dependent on Russian natural gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Its productivity was affected.

Higher energy prices fueled inflation in Europe, which experts called a “double-shock” — from the pandemic and then Ukraine.

The impact of the Ukraine war on energy prices was much worse in Europe than in the US, said Ben Westmore, who oversees monitoring of the US economy for the OECD.

He says gas prices in Europe rose by about 20% between the beginning of 2021 and 2022, while in the US it was only 3-4%.

He pointed out that European countries have not only seen a large increase in prices, but there has also been an increased tendency for businesses to pass it on to consumers.

“Both of these factors have helped U.S. inflation decline faster than in many countries, especially Europe,” he said.

