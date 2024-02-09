Why the spring budget could make or break for UK housebuilders?

British housebuilders have suffered losses in challenging market conditions last year, but the situation may finally be turning for the sector.

New home builds, profits and share prices fell across much of the industry as weak British consumer conditions compared with two strong previous years.

But mortgage rates are falling, and the upcoming March Budget could provide the sector with the revival it needs as the impending general election will encourage the government to tackle Britain’s housing shortage.

House builders built fewer homes last year as they seek to protect their profits in the face of weak demand.

According to Peel Hunt data, the country’s 10 largest housebuilders are expected to complete just 71,000 homes in 2023, down from 85,000 last year.

And the broker expects only 69,300 homes to be completed in 2024, potentially jeopardizing the government’s target of building 300,000 homes per year by the mid-2020s, while the current annual average is just 235,000.

The ongoing housing crisis in the UK has resulted in a severe shortage of affordable homes in the UK, as cost of living pressures have weakened the spending power of Britons.

Meanwhile, home prices continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month and rose 1.3 percent in January.

The price of a typical house is now £291,029, almost £4,000 more than in December.

However, high street lenders have started cutting mortgage rates, helping to revive demand for existing properties.

‘Mortgage availability has improved, mortgage rates are falling and the number of successful mortgage applications is increasing,’ said Anthony Codling, managing director of RBC Capital Markets.

‘There remains a shortage of secondhand homes for sale and so UK housebuilders are in top position to benefit from improving mortgage market trends.’

New housing starts decline in third quarter 2023

What are the house builders saying?

House builders have protected their profits by building fewer homes in 2023, managing pent-up demand due to multiple interest rate hikes.

The number of sites where construction work had started was 21,300 in the year to September 30, down 68 per cent year-on-year for the quarter, according to figures from the Michael Gove-led Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities. .

In the year to September 30, site launches in six out of nine regions declined compared to the previous year. There has been a decline in completions in seven out of nine areas compared to the previous year.

Taylor Wimpey, one of Britain’s biggest housebuilders, said its outlook for the new year is uncertain, as it warned it entered 2024 with a reduced order book.

The FTSE 100-listed firm noted that contracts awarded to UK builders fell by £11.1 billion to £69.2 billion in 2023, a 13 per cent decline in residential homebuilding deals.

FTSE 250 peer Persimmon also warned that market conditions were expected to remain ‘highly uncertain’, particularly with an election likely in 2024.

However, the York-based group said buyers were returning to the market amid speculation that the Bank of England may cut interest rates earlier than expected.

Persimmon completions also declined to their lowest level in more than a decade.

Redrow is bought by Barrett Developments for £2.5 billion, becoming Barrett Redrow.

Vistri, another FTSE 250 builder, said the easing of mortgage rates is ‘encouraging’ and the group is ‘optimistic that this will help stimulate demand in FY24’.

It further stated: ‘[And the] housing crisis [is also] With the project expected to be high on the political agenda ahead of the general elections, Vistri is well-positioned to play its part in increasing the delivery of affordable homes across the country.’

Meanwhile, Barrett surprised the market on Wednesday as it revealed a £2.5bn deal to acquire rival Redrow.

The merger will “accelerate the delivery of the homes this country needs,” Barrett said.

Codding said: ‘Should open market conditions improve… housebuilders are likely to outperform from here.

‘The beginning of the year has been good for home builders. “Mortgage rates are falling and home prices are stabilizing, and so homebuyer confidence is rising.”

What can the government do to revive the housing market?

Britain’s housing market could be in the spotlight ahead of the elections.

The prospect of an autumn general election means the government will set out its plan for the economy in the spring budget in March as it tries to woo voters.

Liberum analysts Sam Cullen and Clyde Lewis have identified four routes the government can take to stimulate the market and rejuvenate the housing sector.

Chief among these options, analysts suggest that the ‘cleanest (but politically most challenging) solution’ would be reform of the planning system.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set the government’s budget in March

Britain’s poor planning system is to blame for the current housing shortage, according to housebuilders, with Barrett chief executive David Thomas recently describing it as ‘ineffective’.

Codding agrees, warning: ‘The wheels of the planning system are turning very slowly.’

‘Planning departments need things. More workers and housing targets. Planning departments are understaffed and fewer permissions are being granted to build the homes we need, what you measure is what you get.

‘I fear that the Budget will address the demand for houses rather than the supply of houses, but supply rather than demand needs to be boosted by the Budget.’

He claims that the UK planning system has long hindered developers’ plans. However critics of the sector have accused the builders of opportunistic land banking.

The budget of planning departments has halved since 2009, and the number of plots with planning permission has fallen by 50,000, or about 15 per cent, in the last five years.

‘In our view, reversing this trend will not require significant spending. We estimate that it would cost £500 million to return to 2010 funding levels. Based on previous average site sizes, this could almost double the number of sites approved, resulting in a 20 per cent increase in volume each year,’ Cullen and Lewis said.

Based on these calculations, additional spending could be as much as £12 billion, which Peel Hunt says could lead to an additional tax of £2.2 billion, while also creating 125,000 jobs in the process.

Analysts argue that an alternative solution would be to introduce a new scheme like Help to Buy, which was launched under the coalition government in 2013.

According to Bank of England data analyzed by Peel Hunt, only 10 to 15 percent of shoppers would be able to make the same purchase without Help to Buy.

Borrowing under Help to Buy (£m)

Analysts say a renewed £5 billion scheme could finance the building of 35,000 homes and bring in £2 billion in taxes.

However, the original scheme has been criticized as having led to price inflation, preventing more people from buying homes than the number supported.

Analysts suggest this is unlikely in a demand-driven scheme with a ‘relatively small number of loans’.

There may also be plans to cut stamp duty in the upcoming March Budget, although Peel Hunt says this is a major source of revenue for HMRC, bringing in £11.7 billion in the last financial year.

Stamp duty is charged on the purchase price of the house and is charged at different rates above the threshold.

Stamp duty is charged at 5 per cent for purchases of homes priced between £250,001 and £925,000 – rising to 12 per cent for properties worth more than £1.5 million.

Voting intentions based on housing tenure in the UK general election, 2019

Analysts suggest abolishing stamp duty could boost sales of 15,000 private homes, generating an extra £800 million in tax revenue, creating 6,000 jobs and £11.25 billion of economic activity.

The Chancellor may also consider increasing the number of apprentices joining the construction industry, either by increasing funding or by removing the barriers small housebuilders face when it comes to hiring apprentices.

Peel Hunt says the UK construction workforce is facing the loss of a quarter of its workforce within 10 to 15 years, meaning 50,000 new workers need to be added every year, compared to just 15,000 in 2023. Compared to.

To deliver growth, analysts suggest the government could increase funding for construction apprenticeships, or restructure the apprenticeship levy, in which large employers currently pay 0.5 per cent of their annual wage bill, while smaller employers pay 0.5 per cent of their annual wage bill. Pays 5 percent of the cost of your apprenticeship. Training.

Peel Hunt says the levy prevents large companies from ‘spending their funds as they wish’, while the scheme is too expensive for some smaller companies.

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. This helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationships to influence our editorial independence.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk