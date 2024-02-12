Why the S&P 500's 'ridiculous' winning streak may soon end

The S&P 500 has been higher in 14 of the last 15 weeks, setting multiple all-time highs.

Yet technical and historical data suggest the rally’s momentum may be slowing.

“Historically speaking, this is a ridiculous rally,” said one chief global strategist.

The stock has extended last year’s gains to 2024, hitting an all-time high in recent weeks.

Last week, the S&P 500 hit 5,000 for the first time, and it has been higher for 14 of the last 15 weeks. This is the best series ever and the longest in five decades.

But according to one market expert, the longevity of the rally may be in question.

,[H]Historically speaking, this is a ridiculous rally,” said Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. In a note on Monday, he noted that the benchmark index’s 20% gain since November looks “very bullish.” is, and the bull race may soon lose momentum.

“This doesn’t mean we’ve become bears, but the market should do what most people do when they’re tired — rest,” Woods said.

He pointed to the Relative Strength indicator, which measures the speed and size of share price changes. He noted that the gauge has made lower highs, while the S&P 500 is making brand new highs, indicating a bearish divergence that occurs near the top or bottom of the trend.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is hovering 11% above its 200-day moving average. Although this is not a record, according to the strategist it is above average. That size gap also occurred during the pandemic rally in 2021, and gains stalled after that.

“Immediately after assuming the 10% limit [in 2021] We experienced a pause in the rally and saw the index fall back to the 50-day moving average, Woods said. In fact, it happened eight times in 2021 and remained at that level every time.

In any case, the current rally is also an anomaly as the index has gone 70 days without a 2% decline – something that has not happened since 2018.

The bullish trend isn’t necessarily over, but in Freedom Capital Markets’ view, the rising 50-day moving average could be in danger of a “relaxation and pullback.”

“We’ve seen 6 streaks go 100 days without a 2% pullback, so this will probably be the seventh,” Woods said. “As stated above, I would be surprised.”

Investors will be keeping an eye on earnings from giants including Nvidia and Coca-Cola in the coming days, as well as the latest data on inflation and consumer sentiment for clues about the potential path of Fed policy.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com