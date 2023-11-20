Why the S&P 500 could see its biggest rally since 2020 in November

The broader market has seen a slight uptick, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) up about 9% since the end of October. It comes amid a decline in inflation, gains from Big Tech and comments from the Federal Reserve leadership that suggested rate hikes may be over. But, will all this lead to long-term improvement in the market? Strategists at Deutsche Bank (DB) commented that the recent rally “has understated the impact of rate volatility and geopolitical shocks rather than pricing in economic growth.”

Yahoo Finance reporter Madison Mills joined the live show to break down Deutsche Bank’s commentary.

video transcript

– The market may have decided that the Fed has raised rates, but that doesn’t make it true. Still, strategists everywhere are adjusting their year-end calls in light of the better-than-expected economic data. Here’s the latest Madison Mills from Deutsche Bank. Hey, Maddie, what did you take away from it today?

Madison Mills: Yes. So the question right now is what is this market pricing it at? Is this a decision from a market perspective that the Fed made? Is this technically a November type seasonal situation here? I want to pull out this quote from Deutsche Bank this morning, to put it into perspective for us. He says mitigating the impact of rates volatility and geopolitical risk is what we’re looking at here, rather than any pricing of economic growth more broadly. And they actually see these three phases of the S&P 500 here over the last few months.

First, they see a garden variety recession in the S&P. They then consider a slight drop in rates followed by some volatility and then a third drop due to geopolitical risks. And if you look at where the top line number is for the S&P, you can see that we’ve recovered and mitigated the impact of those declines on the S&P over the last few months. We’re not in this euphoric, beautiful, post rally after those negative effects.

So what Deutsche Bank is saying is that we’re just seeing this unfold, and you can see in this chart that we’re here now. These are the three phases of the S&P 500 correction over the past few months since June. But the last thing I want to point out to you guys is that these strategists say the S&P is up 9% from its low three weeks ago. We’re on our way to the green for the fourth week. This could be the biggest November rally since November 2020, when Pfizer announced its COVID vaccine. So this will be a big possibility for November.

– Maddy, I think the big question among many investors here is how, for example, Deutsche Bank is viewing the recent gains that we’ve seen in many of these tech stocks. You had another weekly win on the NASDAQ, its best week since June. So how does this fit into his overall argument?

Madison Mills: Yeah, so they looked at 63 selloffs since World War II, looking at where those selloffs left the overall market, and they say the average stock in the S&P actually only took half of that selloff. Reassembling. But, guys, I can’t go on without talking about the OpenAI story because I was glued to my phone all weekend, so I’m bringing it to my mind because I’m so impressed by this story.

By bringing Sam Altman here, Microsoft is getting a startup that wasn’t even for sale. A number of strategists, including folks at Deutsche Bank, said this morning that it’s going to be really important to watch in terms of the impact on year-to-date returns for the overall S&P, I believe Microsoft has the second largest weighting. . The S&P is too big to look at here. And I’m really interested in NVIDIA’s earnings tomorrow. Are we going to get some commentary here on Microsoft about bringing on Sam Altman, and what Satya Nadella’s broader plan will mean for S&P as we approach the end of ’23.

