Why the Social Security Colla isn't enough to protect against inflation: 3 ways to protect your nest egg

(Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) Tim Graham/Getty Images

Compared to about a 6% cost-of-living (COLA) benefit increase in 2022, the projected 3.2% increase for 2024 is quite promising.

Not only is the projected COLA for next year huge, but it lags the current inflation rate by almost a full percentage point. Many retirees will be left behind if they rely on Social Security for most of their income.

The Social Security Administration says, “The 3.2% COLA will begin with benefits payable to more than 66 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2024. Enhanced payments to approximately 7.5 million SSI recipients will begin December 29, 2023.” (Note: Some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits)

Of course, the consumer price index may continue to decline in the coming months as it has been doing gradually throughout 2023. Or it may increase again. It’s hard to tell and economists are divided on the future stance of inflation.

The only sure course of action is the continued need to protect ourselves from the onslaught of inflation. This means protecting your purchasing power – and your retirement portfolio.

Mark Miller, who writes the Retirement Revised newsletter, notes: “Although Social Security is adjusted annually for inflation, it will cover only a portion of your expenses in retirement. After several decades in retirement, inflation can reduce the purchasing power of your other assets, leading to sharply reduced expenses and threatening your standard of living.

A dollar worth less today than last year is money you can’t spend on your retirement lifestyle. How do you avoid inflation gap in your retirement fund?

If you don’t plan for inflation, you’ll get hit with it. The conventional financial advice is to load up on bonds in retirement, yet when inflation and interest rates rise, bond prices fall. A comprehensive financial plan can avoid that problem. Work with a certified, fiduciary fee-only financial planner who provides advice without selling you a product on commission.

The conventional financial advice is to load up on bonds in retirement, yet when inflation and interest rates rise, bond prices fall. A comprehensive financial plan can avoid that problem. Work with a certified, fiduciary fee-only financial planner who provides advice without selling you a product on commission. Build your portfolio with inflation-fighting instruments. Money-market funds and insured money market accounts offer rates when rates rise. Cash for immediate living expenses should be in this type of fund. You can also find bond funds whose value rises with inflation. “There are portfolio strategies available that can help reduce inflation risk,” says Miller. “The timing of your Social Security claim also matters — and you may want to consider other income products, such as annuities and inflation-adjusted bonds.”

Money-market funds and insured money market accounts offer rates when rates rise. Cash for immediate living expenses should be in this type of fund. You can also find bond funds whose value rises with inflation. “There are portfolio strategies available that can help reduce inflation risk,” says Miller. “The timing of your Social Security claim also matters — and you may want to consider other income products, such as annuities and inflation-adjusted bonds.” Optimize Social Security payments. Do you have a life partner? What is the best way to maximize your joint profits? While this won’t eliminate the threat of inflation, it will put more money in your pocket every month – if you do it right.

At a minimum, it is worth having your retirement plan reviewed by a fee-only financial planner (see above) to protect against inflation.

“Many people don’t take the time to do real financial planning for retirement — and that’s a real misstep,” says Miller. “If you don’t have a plan, it’s impossible to know whether you’re on track to accomplishing your goals.”