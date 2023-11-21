Why the open source community could be the biggest winner of the OpenAI results

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

This morning, Microsoft made the surprise move of hiring Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, former CEO and President of OpenAI, respectively. This strategic decision appears to be Microsoft’s attempt to avoid the chaos that engulfed the major AI research lab just before the weekend, when the board of directors of the nonprofit that oversees OpenAI decided to fire Altman Was.

However, the final chapter of the OpenAI coup has yet to be written. Many researchers have already walked off the job and hundreds of employees as well as top OpenAI executives are in revolt against the board’s decision. The relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI is also uncertain, as Microsoft plans to launch an internal research arm with Altman and Brockman, which will undoubtedly compete with OpenAI.

However, one thing is clear: OpenAI will never be the same. The same can be said for its products, including ChatGPT and its API platform. This turmoil is a reminder of the fluid state of the cutting-edge AI industry. Scientists, engineers, and philosophers will continue to debate the risks of advanced AI systems and the existential threats of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Such clashes are likely to happen again, especially in AI labs that try to balance the dual missions of research and product development.

Therefore, enterprises that have built products and applications on top of OpenAI’s platform will need to reevaluate their strategies as the future of the company hangs in the balance.

In this context, the market for open source models could be the biggest winner. Unlike closed-source systems like OpenAI’s platform, open source models give full control and responsibility to the people who use them in their products. They don’t have a single point of failure, like an API server or a fudging board that can’t decide whether to accelerate product shipments or hit the brakes and measure X-risk.

According to the information, more than 100 OpenAI customers have reached out to OpenAI competitors such as Anthropic, Google Cloud, Coheer and Microsoft Azure over the weekend.

Enterprises can decide where and how to run open source models, whether on their own servers, in a public cloud, or on a model-serving platform. Most major cloud platforms provide ready-made access to open source models such as Llama 2, Mistral, Falcon, and MPT. This includes Microsoft Azure AI Studio and Amazon Bedrock, as well as several startups that provide easy access to hosted versions of open source models. This wide range of options allows enterprises to run models as per their existing infrastructure.

Furthermore, open source models generally have more stable performance than private models. Over the past year, there have been several reports of performance degradation (or more accurately, change) of OpenAI models as the company continues to retrain, modify, and change security measures. These models are effectively black boxes within black boxes, making it challenging to obtain stable outputs.

In contrast, open source models provide stable performance, with enterprises deciding when to update, what security measures are in place, and avoiding panic lockdowns caused by random users posting jailbreaks online. The open source model landscape is also progressing rapidly thanks to knowledge sharing between researchers and developers.

There are now many tools and techniques available to customize open source LLMs for specific applications, which are not available for private models. Enterprises can use quantization to cut the cost of running models or employ low-rank optimization to fine-tune them at a fraction of the actual cost, allowing thousands of models to run on a single GPU. The open source model can be fitted into all types of applications and budgets.

The problem with companies like OpenAI is that they are trying to tackle two things at once: achieving AGI and delivering a profitable product to finance their research. As the OpenAI saga demonstrates, these two goals can sometimes be diametrically opposed.

In fact, most enterprises don’t want AGI. And in most cases, they do not require sophisticated models with trillions of parameters. They need a solid foundation on which they can build stable LLM applications, even if it is a large language model (LLM) with a few billion parameters. This is the opportunity that the open source ecosystem provides. As OpenAI results continue to emerge, more enterprises are likely to turn to open source LLM.

Platforms like ChatGPT will continue to be useful for rapid prototyping and exploring the capabilities of cutting-edge AI technology. But once they find the right application, enterprises will be better served by investing in technology that will stick regardless of the politics of the company developing it.

