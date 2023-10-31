Why the next blockbuster therapy could come from Singapore?

Skyscrapers lit up at night in Singapore City, Singapore (Photo by DEA/M. Borchi/D Agostini…) [+] Getty Images)

In 2000, the Singapore government announced it was investing in the life sciences as the ‘fourth pillar’ of the state’s economy, along with electronics, chemicals and precision engineering.

Since then, billions of dollars have been spent on the creation of centers dedicated to biomedical research such as Biopolis, university departments associated with the life sciences, as well as recruitment drives to bring world-leading foreign experts to this corner of Southeast Asia.

The objective was simple: to transform Singapore into a biotech superpower.

Experts who have moved to Singapore describe the country’s strategic efforts to develop next-generation innovative medicines by seeking out the best and brightest academics.

One of them, Dr. John Connolly, chief scientific officer of the Boston-based Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, now holds a position at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) in Singapore. He said he was attracted by their long-term vision. “It’s really difficult for people in the US to understand that in Singapore, you can have 40, 50-year plans,” he says. “So you can do some really amazing things. Whereas in America, you’re always thinking about the two-year election cycle.

But Singapore’s approach is not based solely on foreign talent. As a country with no natural resources of only 5.5 million people, Singapore has long prioritized maximizing the education of its population, particularly within the life sciences through funding of PhDs and university positions. Latest figures show that A*STAR alone has a pool of 560 PhD graduates in biomedical-related fields. A thriving biotech sector awaits them, which has already tripled in size over the past decade, and is projected to grow from 52 firms in 2022 to 84 by 2032.

A decade ago, many of the ideas being developed in academia were first beginning to be transferred to companies, and now, signs are indeed emerging that Singapore’s long-term investment in brain power has translated into therapeutics with major potential. Can start going. Notably, many companies have achieved considerable success in the public capital markets since 2021.

Earlier this year, cancer diagnostics start-up Miraxes, an A*Star spin-off, completed a pre-listing funding round that valued the company at approximately $600 million, while another particularly notable example is Hummingbird Bioscience , which raised $125 million in the series. C financing in 2021. The company is looking to advance new precision medicines for cancer patients in the rapidly growing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) field.

Longevity and Cultured Meat

Singapore has often been in the headlines in recent years due to the country’s focus on accelerating farmed meat and longevity science due to broader factors such as food security and its rapidly growing population. In 2020, the country became the first to grant regulatory approval for cell cultured chicken produced by Californian start-up Eat Just, and Singaporean manufacturer Esco Aster announced future goals of producing 400 to 500 tons of cultured meat per year. Is of.

The drive towards healthy aging is being led by Singapore’s Ministry of Health, with annual health care spending projected to grow from an estimated S$18 billion in 2020 to S$50 billion in 2029.

However, in the near future, some of the biggest advances are likely to come from leading Singaporean biotechs in cell therapy and RNA-based vaccines. Earlier this year, a partnership was announced between Singapore-based mRNA platform company RVAC Medicines and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), allowing RVAC Medicines to accelerate the manufacturing of its next generation mRNA vaccines. Will get up to 3 million dollars. , thus helping to deliver doses more quickly when responding to future pandemics.

more flexible biotech

Of course, Singapore still faces some of the challenges inherent in the biotech universe – ensuring an adequate talent pipeline as well as the unpredictability of medical science.

In July, cell therapy company Tessa Therapeutics rapidly dissolved due to fundraising issues amid a harsh market environment that has been dubbed ‘biotech winter’. However, overall, Singapore biotechs are considered more resilient to market turmoil than their counterparts around the world. This is because their technology has been developed in the education world for a long time and they have state level support to rely on. While progress would undoubtedly be faster without the current recession, many innovative companies are poised to return to the market.

As for me, I was very honored to recently travel to Singapore and participate in the launch of a new incubator called 65LAB on behalf of Leaps with venture capital investors ClavistBio, Lightstone Ventures, Polaris Partners, Polaris Innovation Fund and Enjoyed it. Evotec, a global drug discovery and development company.

The concept behind 65LAB is to establish a new model of long-term partnerships that can help fuel future company growth and develop Singapore’s biotech ecosystem. Working with leading educational institutions in Singapore such as A*STAR and the National University of Singapore, 65LAB will select promising academic projects and invest up to $1.5 million in each over the course of 18-24 months.

Khoo Shih, CEO of ClavistBio, says, “65LAB is unique in bringing together an experienced drug developer, a top-tier investor syndicate and leading academic and research institutions to foster venture creation and grow Singapore’s biotech ecosystem. ” “Singapore has a growing wealth of academic science and innovation, and we believe now is the time to translate these into new medicines and benefits for patients.”

Thanks to David Cox for additional research and reporting on this article. I head LEAPS by Bayer, the impact investing arm of Bayer AG and head of pharma business development, licensing and open innovation. At Leaps, we invest in teams driving fundamental breakthroughs in the life sciences, targeting the ten grand challenges or “leaps” facing humanity.

