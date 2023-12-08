Why the Market Needs Low Potency Weed greenstate

Earlier this week, I read a statistic that surprised me. According to consumer insight analysts at The Brightfield Group, one in ten cannabis users prefer flower with six to ten percent THC content. This is a far cry from the 30 to 40 percent THC that is available everywhere in this market, but how often do you get low potency weed at your local dispensary? Almost never.

The cannabis industry is driven by supply and demand. Since most customers are demanding stronger goods, it makes sense that higher capacity products get the lion’s share of shelf space. In doing so, a portion of the population is completely cut off from the regulated market – and curious people wary of large THC numbers will never even try it.

Surprisingly, after years of the opposite, I have become one of the first to seek out low-THC products. But more about that later.

There is demand for CBD, but the industry is fragmented

A while ago, I interviewed some retail buyers in California ahead of the mega-brand showcase Hall of Flowers. When I asked what they were looking for, CBD was definitely on the list. He understood the need for lower potency flower, edibles and vapes in his dispensaries. However, growers trying to make ends meet have to go where the money is, which leads them to pump out as much THC as possible.

This sentiment was echoed on a recent visit to Emerald Bay Extracts. The brand makes strain-specific RSO and tablets popular in the medical world, including 1:1 varieties like Harlequin. The owner lamented that there was not enough CBD-rich flower on the market to meet production demand, which is having a direct impact on customers who have come to rely on his products for relief.

The allure of low potency weed is something I have seen and experienced firsthand. My partner cultivates high-CBD varieties of hemp and sells smokable flower at local farmers’ markets. After handing out countless samples to curious passers-by, the number of people returning to purchase is astonishing. Many of them are longtime consumers, and are happy there is a product for them.

To be fair, these sales take place in Wisconsin, where there is no regulated cannabis market. However, THCA flower (aka the weed that is considered federally legal cannabis) is readily available, and no doubt people are buying legal bud in other states and bringing it back to Dairyland. My partner’s loyal customers are loving smoking CBD because it gives them the experience they want: a relaxing and sweet buzz without the obvious aftertaste or anxiety caused by high-THC products.

But seniors aren’t the only ones taking advantage of low-potency weed. I have started taking it myself. As a lifelong battle with anxiety intensified last year, it became clear that, although I didn’t want to believe it, THC was not helping. Years of smoking and drinking all day, every day seemed to be at an end. There have been several instances where a few hits of weed put me in a debilitated state, making me realize it might be time for a break.

I decided to try my partner’s Sour Jet Fuel, a lemon and gas-forward strain high in CBD. I beg to differ with those who say that CBD doesn’t get you high. It could have been the entourage effect with the terpenes, flavonoids, and other compounds working together, but I definitely felt Some?, What I didn’t feel was panic – and gratitude soon overtook me.

Since then, I’ve also become fond of CBN, a small cannabinoid often sold for sleep. It started with Space Gem’s 1:1 THC:CBN gummies. The CBN ingredients took the edge off, which helped prevent the paranoia of the food items they had come to give me. Then I discovered TruCBN Soft Gels, which contain 50mg of CBN isolate. I was a staunch whole-plant consumer before, but I wanted to try them. The product has been life-changing, and I have never had better sleep.

a market for everyone

THC is not for everyone. This much is clear. But by ignoring the need for low-potency weed on the legal market, we are harming those who could actually benefit. Whether consumed for therapeutic reasons or just cool and mild, the demand for CBD and other non-THC cannabinoids is clearly there.

We should be an industry for the people, but by serving customers who only care about THC, all we are doing is driving patients and the curious away further. I understand this is a complex issue, made more difficult by the fact that operators are desperate for dollars. But by inviting a broader population of consumers, wouldn’t we ultimately be better off?

Source: www.greenstate.com