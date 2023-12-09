Why the market cares about the Federal Reserve meeting with no rate changes expected

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at its meeting next week, so all eyes will be on what Fed officials say about their future actions.

According to market predictions, with inflation trending downwards, the Fed has reason to cut rates next year, and may do so as early as March.

If inflation fails to decline to a 2% annual rate, Fed officials are likely to raise rates in the future.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have tried to tell the public about their determination to get inflation down to the target rate, no matter what.

When Federal Reserve officials meet next week, they will almost certainly leave the central bank’s benchmark interest rate unchanged — but despite the lack of action, what policymakers say, or don’t say, will still impact markets. Can do.

Market participants are eager for information on when the central bank will start lowering its benchmark interest rate, which is currently at its highest level since 2001. The Fed has raised rates 11 times through March 2022, raising borrowing costs for businesses of all types. and consumer credit. The hike is an effort to slow the economy and curb inflation that is set to reach a 40-year high in the summer of 2022.

In recent months, all the news on inflation has been good, with consumer price growth falling steadily toward the Fed’s 2% annual rate target. This has led traders to speculate that the Fed will stop pressuring the economy so tightly, potentially lowering the benchmark fed funds rate soon. As of Friday, markets were pricing in a 45% chance that the Fed would cut its rates at its meeting in March.

Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tried to play off that idea, saying it would be “premature” to speculate about a rate cut, and saying the Fed could raise rates further if inflation gets worse. Can increase.

Many economists anticipated Powell and other Fed officials would continue to push that message through the Federal Open Market Committee’s official statement and subsequent press conference, as well as the set of economic projections by FOMC members to be released Wednesday afternoon.

“Despite more encouraging news on inflation, we expect Fed officials to reinforce the prevailing sentiment in markets at their meeting next week that a rate cut could happen in March,” Michael Pierce, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, wrote. ” In a comment.

At the same time, Fed officials have increasingly acknowledged that their anti-inflationary rate hikes have badly hit the economy, putting it at risk of slowing down too much and causing a recession. The job market has slowed in recent months (though not to the point of mass layoffs); Banks have become more selective about who they lend money to; And some sectors of the economy, including the housing market, have slowed.

The Fed’s own “Beige Book,” a collection of anecdotes from business and civic leaders around the country, was released last month, filled with reports from families struggling to make ends meet and losing their homes. And were doing things like sharing food. These effects could worsen if interest rates remain high for a long period of time.

Still, Fed watchers widely expect tough talks from Powell. This is partly because the Fed’s communications themselves are a weapon in the Fed’s arsenal against inflation. The conventional wisdom among central bankers is that the public’s perception of the future path of inflation is at least partly a self-fulfilling prophecy.

If people believe that inflation will be higher in the future, they may behave accordingly, and buy earlier in anticipation of higher prices later on. It would also encourage them to demand higher wages – both actions that could serve to increase inflation, or so the theory says.

And if participants in the financial markets believe the Fed is going to cut rates – which usually helps businesses – then stock prices may rise and interest rates may fall, making money easier to come by and The Fed’s fight against inflation will weaken. All this considered, Fed officials have good reason to be reluctant to declare victory prematurely.

The Fed’s reputation may also play a role in its decision about when to cut rates and what to say about that possibility. As James Knightley and other economists at ING pointed out, the Fed was criticized in 2022 for being slow to respond to early signs of rising inflation. Powell and other officials may be willing to wait longer to cut rates to avoid the possibility of looking foolish again if inflation returns.

“Playing it safe as a conservative lawyer should be in line with his instincts: Why risk a tough reputation when doing nothing is enough?” Knightley wrote.

Source: www.investopedia.com