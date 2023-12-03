Why the Kingdom Choir loves performing songs written by Huddersfield entrepreneur Professor Graham Leslie CBE – Huddersfield Hub

One of the world’s most famous gospel singers is now singing a song written by a Huddersfield entrepreneur… and wants to include more of his songs on his upcoming album.

The Kingdom Choir performed at the Royal Wedding when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, and a group of eight from the choir also sang at the coronation of King Charles.

The London-based choir has been running for 30 years and holds an annual concert in the Queen Elizabeth Hall on Thursday 30 November, featuring songs written by Professor Graham Leslie, CBE.

Graham, Professor of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at the University of Huddersfield, is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and business consultant who founded the global pharmaceutical giant Galpharm International and was the driving force behind the construction of the John Smith’s Stadium in the early 1990s, when he Was the founder. Chairman of Kirklees Stadium Development Limited.

He has been playing music and writing songs for years, some in partnership with his brother Hugh, who arranges the score and the Kingdom Choir now performs its anthemic song United Together which Graham wrote during lockdown.

Graham and Hugh were invited to perform and Graham said: “It was the first time the choir had sung it live and it was an amazing experience, really thrilling to hear something I had played on my guitar. A house run by one of the world’s best gospel singers.

“They’re now looking to include three or four more of my songs on their next album which is absolutely fantastic.”

The partnership came about after Hugh heard Karen Gibson, conductor of the Kingdom Choir, saying in an interview on Radio 4 that no one was writing national anthems inspired by passion anymore.

Graham is currently working on a major musical project with Bradford-born musician Benson Taylor. Benson is very successful writing music for TV and film in the USA and his credits include major TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Suits and Orange is the New Black.

Since he was well known in the music industry, Benson approached the choir, introduced Graham’s songs and wanted to start with the choir United Together.

One of the first songs Graham wrote was a Christmas one from the mid-1970s, called Traveling Home for Christmas, which he performed for children in 2019 to raise funds for the redevelopment of the cancer and leukemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Recorded with the choir. They performed it at a Christmas fundraising show there and it raised about £10,000.

This song has also been recorded by Michael Jackson’s sister. La Toya and is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Written by Andy Hurst who runs his own Yorkshire freelance journalism agency AH! PR (specializing in press releases, blogging, website content and copywriting).

Source: huddersfieldhub.co.uk