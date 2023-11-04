Why the future of food is ‘invisible innovation’

When you hear “the future of food,” what comes to mind? Star Trek-like food synthesizers, pills to replace your lunch, lab-grown meat and insects for protein? Yes, the future of food may include those things. However, even this would be very low…weird.

This is according to Beatriz Jacoste Lozano, director of the KM Zero Food Innovation Hub. TNW caught up with him during the Valencia Digital Summit last week to learn more about the important work he’s doing to change the way we source our food, as well as maintain an emotional connection with what we eat.

“If we want a product to take off in the market, it has to be linked to cultural identity,” says Jacoste Lozano. “Food is very close to our identity, our memories, our desires. So it should also be tasty, right, and that’s our first requirement for a new food. That being said, there is a lot that needs to change – our food system is broken.

How are our food systems failing?

And it really is a broken system. The food industry is dominated by massive multinational corporations that encourage unsustainable and unhealthy patterns of production and consumption. It is also the primary driver of biodiversity loss on the planet. In fact, agriculture is the only identified threat to 24,000 of the 28,000 (86%) species at risk of extinction.

It is also responsible for 30% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and 80% of global deforestation is the result of agricultural expansion. And yet, the system has not succeeded in eradicating hunger and starvation. “Our food system is also failing when it comes to providing nutrition to people,” says Jacoste Lozano. “900 million people are still hungry.”

By 2050, it faces the huge challenge of feeding 9.8 billion people. Furthermore, diet-related diseases are among the top three causes of death worldwide, placing public health systems under enormous pressure, and at a high cost to society.

Improving the way we produce and consume food is absolutely essential for the health of the planet – and humanity.

Not all food technologies are high tech

KM ZERO is attempting to facilitate and accelerate that change through open innovation and investment. The Hub analyzes the needs of the food industry, which mainly take the form of sustainability challenges. These may relate to packaging, water usage, carbon emissions, soil quality, etc., but it doesn’t stop there, and it’s not all high-tech.

“We think sustainability is not enough – we are now talking about regeneration and restoration,” says Jacoste Lozano. “We don’t believe that all innovation should be digital and technological, we also believe in looking at regenerative practices.”

Lozano says we need to accelerate change in all parts of our food system. Credit: km zero

Essentially, what KM Zero does is look for solutions from startups that are pioneering innovative materials and products, and connect them with investors, the food industry, and retailers so they can scale their ideas.

“We have 20 affiliated VCs who specialize in food – so they are smart money. And together, they’ve got over €3,000,000,000 to invest in food tech. So we believe we can be a catalyst and accelerate the change that is needed.”

Tackling food waste by changing perceptions

One reason we are lost when it comes to nutrition is because of how far we have become from the source of our food. Lack of understanding and connection to what is required to produce it also contributes to huge amounts of food wastage. About one-third of food is wasted every year.

Remember about 10 lakh people are still going hungry? Or 30% of greenhouse gas emissions originate from food production? This means that 10% of all global emissions come from food that never reaches anyone’s stomach.

KM ZERO also works with education. Through its initiative Gastro Genius Lab, the organization gives kids the chance to transform their relationship towards food, and maybe learn to love a vegetable or two in the process.

“We want to give kids a chance to reflect on these challenges. But at the same time, when cooking, they are more inclined to eat, for example, broccoli, or other foods that they usually do not like,” explains Jacoste Lozano. “So this also changes the perception. And in terms of wasting – if you put too much effort into something or if you find out that someone has put in the effort, you change your behavior.

KM ZERO also organizes a food tech event called ftalks Food Summit. Credit: km zero

One example of a startup doing its part to reduce food waste is London-based Mimica. The company has developed a temperature-sensitive tag to be placed on food packaging, which will help detect when a product has actually gone bad, rather than relying on the often overly conservative best-before date. When food begins to spoil, a sticker called a bump will change from smooth to a bumpy texture.

Another company that is making good use of blockchain technology is Traceable with software that digitizes food supply traceability records. Contaminated food can thus be traced back to its source within seconds, speeding up response times to alerts, and allowing suppliers to control a product’s lifecycle in-house or through the entire farm-to-fork value chain. Facility to do so is available.

new protein

Several startups want to work directly with food, such as Mimic Seafood and MOA FoodTech. The latter combines biotechnology and AI to transform agri-food industry by-products through fermentation into “next generation proteins” containing all nine essential amino acids. This powder can be added to almost any product to increase nutritional value.

While many meat alternatives have often failed to capitalize on initial enthusiasm due to lack of nutrition or disappointing texture, new technologies are showing promise in converting more plant-based skeptical segments of the population.

“In the area of ​​new proteins, we are looking at how we can use mycelium or algae and transform it through high-precision fermentation to create high-quality proteins that taste good and whose texture makes products that is something people will actually want to eat, says Jacoste Lozano.

For example, these technologies using bioreactors have long been deployed in the pharmaceutical industry. Now it’s about getting them at the right level of scale so that the economics behind them make sense for the food industry. And to get the right investors who understand that things may take a little longer than their usual exit strategy.

invisible food technology innovations

Meanwhile, a lot of innovation is also happening in the ecosystem surrounding food production. For example, in September this year, 40% of Spain was under drought warning or “drought emergency”. This reduces the production of food items like grains and tomatoes.

“That means we need to import a lot more of that food, and that means prices will go up and that will affect access to food,” says Jacoste Lozano. “So, for example, we are looking at regenerative agriculture. Because the soil which is healthy requires very less water. In fact, if the soil is healthy we can reduce water demand by up to 75%. That’s why we also need these very ‘unsexy’ innovations.

Another area ripe for disruption is the use of plastics. The fact that we all consume a credit card’s worth of microplastics a week is a particularly sobering detail of our interactions. Another London-based startup, Notpla, is creating seaweed-based packages for food, drinks and care products that are fully compostable.

“I think the press sometimes doesn’t do a very good job of speaking in more naturalistic terms about the future of food, because they highlight where the clicks lead, right?” Jacoste Lozano says. “So usually, you find that the food of the future is going to be insects, so people are surprised. That’s why we really emphasize that the future of food doesn’t have to be weird. And we’re going to see a lot of invisible innovations.”

