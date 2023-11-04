November 4, 2023
Why the future of food is ‘invisible innovation’


When you hear “the future of food,” what comes to mind? Star Trek-like food synthesizers, pills to replace your lunch, lab-grown meat and insects for protein? Yes, the future of food may include those things. However, even this would be very low…weird.

This is according to Beatriz Jacoste Lozano, director of the KM Zero Food Innovation Hub. TNW caught up with him during the Valencia Digital Summit last week to learn more about the important work he’s doing to change the way we source our food, as well as maintain an emotional connection with what we eat.

“If we want a product to take off in the market, it has to be linked to cultural identity,” says Jacoste Lozano. “Food is very close to our identity, our memories, our desires. So it should also be tasty, right, and that’s our first requirement for a new food. That being said, there is a lot that needs to change – our food system is broken.

How are our food systems failing?

And it really is a broken system. The food industry is dominated by massive multinational corporations that encourage unsustainable and unhealthy patterns of production and consumption. It is also the primary driver of biodiversity loss on the planet. In fact, agriculture is the only identified threat to 24,000 of the 28,000 (86%) species at risk of extinction.

It is also responsible for 30% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and 80% of global deforestation is the result of agricultural expansion. And yet, the system has not succeeded in eradicating hunger and starvation. “Our food system is also failing when it comes to providing nutrition to people,” says Jacoste Lozano. “900 million people are still hungry.”

<3 of EU technology

The latest rumblings from the EU tech scene, a story from our wise old founder Boris, and some questionable AI art. It’s free to your inbox every week. Sign up now!

By 2050, it faces the huge challenge of feeding 9.8 billion people. Furthermore, diet-related diseases are among the top three causes of death worldwide, placing public health systems under enormous pressure, and at a high cost to society.

Improving the way we produce and consume food is absolutely essential for the health of the planet – and humanity.

Not all food technologies are high tech

KM ZERO is attempting to facilitate and accelerate that change through open innovation and investment. The Hub analyzes the needs of the food industry, which mainly take the form of sustainability challenges. These may relate to packaging, water usage, carbon emissions, soil quality, etc., but it doesn’t stop there, and it’s not all high-tech.

“We think sustainability is not enough – we are now talking about regeneration and restoration,” says Jacoste Lozano. “We don’t believe that all innovation should be digital and technological, we also believe in looking at regenerative practices.”