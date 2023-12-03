Why the entire AI world was talking about 'Q' this week

Following last week’s shocking OpenAI power struggle, there was one final revelation that served as an epilogue to the broader mess: a report from Reuters that revealed a shocking breakthrough at the startup. This breakthrough reportedly occurred through a little-known program called “Q-Star” or “Q*”.

According to the report, one of the things that sparked internal conflict at the influential AI company was this Q-related “discovery.” Before Altman’s ouster, several OpenAI employees reportedly wrote to the company’s board about “a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity.” Reuters, citing unnamed sources, claimed, “The letter was one factor in a long list of complaints by the board that led to Altman’s dismissal.”

To be honest, the story sounded pretty crazy. What was this strange new program and why has it reportedly caused all the chaos at OpenAI? Reuters claimed that the Q* program managed to allow an AI agent to perform “grade-school-level mathematics”, which is a staggering technological breakthrough that, if true, could lead to the creation of artificial general intelligence or AGI. Can bring big success, sources said. Another report by The Information largely reiterated many of the points raised by the Reuters article.

Yet, details related to this alleged Q program have not been shared by the company, with only anonymously sourced reports and rampant speculation online as to what the true nature of the program may be.

Some have speculated that the program (due to its name) may have something to do with Q-learning, a form of machine learning. So, yes, what is Q-learning, and how might it apply to OpenAI’s secret program?

In general, there are a few different ways to teach an AI program to do something. One of these is known as “supervised learning”, and works by feeding large chunks of “labeled” data to AI agents, which is then used to train the program to perform a function itself (usually But that function is more data classification). Overall, programs like ChatGPT, OpenAI’s content-generating bot, were built using some form of supervised learning.

Unsupervised learning, meanwhile, is a form of ML in which AI algorithms are allowed to sift through large chunks of unlabeled data, in an attempt to find patterns to classify. This kind of artificial intelligence can be deployed for many different purposes, such as creating the kind of recommendation systems that companies like Netflix and Spotify use to suggest new content to users based on their past consumer choices. Do it for.

Finally, there is reinforced learning or RL, which is a category of ML that encourages an AI program to achieve a goal within a specific environment. Q-learning is a subcategory of reinforced learning. In RL, researchers treat AI agents like a dog they are trying to train. Programs are “rewarded” if they perform certain actions to effect certain outcomes and are punished if they perform certain other actions. In this way, the program is effectively “trained” to achieve the most optimized results in any given situation. In Q-learning, the agent works explicitly through trial and error to find the best way to achieve the goal for which it has been programmed.

What does all this have to do with OpenAI’s alleged “mathematical” success? One might speculate that the program that (allegedly) managed to perform simple math operations might have reached that ability through some kind of Q-related RL. All this said, many experts are somewhat skeptical about whether AI programs can actually still solve math problems. Others feel that, even if AI could accomplish such goals, it would not necessarily translate into widespread AGI breakthroughs. MIT Technology Review reported:

Researchers have been trying to get AI models to solve math problems for years. Language models like ChatGPT and GPT-4 can do some math, but not very well or reliably. Wanda Lee, an AI lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, says that we currently do not have the algorithms or even the right architecture to be able to reliably solve mathematics problems using AI. Deep learning and transformers (a type of neural network), which language models use, are excellent at recognizing patterns, but that alone is not enough, Lee says.

In short: We don’t really know much about Q, although, if the experts are to be believed, the hype surrounding it may be just that – hype.

Today’s Question: Really, What Happened to Sam Altman?

Despite the fact that he is back at OpenAI, we still don’t know what happened to Sam Altman last week. In an interview with The Verge on Wednesday, Altman did not elaborate on what led to the dramatic power struggle at his company. Despite repeated prodding from the outlet’s reporter, Altman simply threw up his hands and said he would not be talking about it in the near future. “I completely understand why people want answers right now. But I also think it’s completely unreasonable to expect that,” the rebounded CEO said. Instead, the most that The Verge was able to glean from the OpenAI executive is that the company is in the midst of conducting an “independent review” of what happened — a process in which, he said, he will not “interfere.” want. with. Our own coverage of last week’s shitshow interpreted it according to a narrative involving a clash between the board’s ethics and Altman’s doggedness to commercialize OpenAI’s automated technology. However, this narrative is just that: a narrative. We don’t know the details of what led to Sam’s ouster, although we certainly would like to.

Other headlines this week

Israel is using AI to identify suspected Palestinian terrorists , If you were worried that governments would waste no time in weaponizing AI for use in modern warfare, hear this. A story in The Guardian reveals that Israel is currently using an AI program it calls Habsora, or “The Gospel”, to identify obvious terrorist targets within Palestine. A statement posted on the Israeli Defense Forces website clearly notes that the program is used to “engage targets at high speed”, and sources told The Guardian that the program has provided the IDF with approximately 30,000 missiles. Has helped in creating a database of 40,000 suspected terrorists. The outlet reports: “Systems like Gospel…[sources said] Played an important role in preparing the list of persons authorized to carry out the assassination.”

, If you were worried that governments would waste no time in weaponizing AI for use in modern warfare, hear this. A story in The Guardian reveals that Israel is currently using an AI program it calls Habsora, or “The Gospel”, to identify obvious terrorist targets within Palestine. A statement posted on the Israeli Defense Forces website clearly notes that the program is used to “engage targets at high speed”, and sources told The Guardian that the program has provided the IDF with approximately 30,000 missiles. Has helped in creating a database of 40,000 suspected terrorists. The outlet reports: “Systems like Gospel…[sources said] Played an important role in preparing the list of persons authorized to carry out the assassination.” Elon Musk discussed AI copyright issues this week and sounded as silly as ever , Several lawsuits have argued that tech companies are essentially stealing and repackaging copyrighted material, allowing them to monetize the work of other people (usually writers and visual artists) for free. Elon Musk took part in this controversial conversation during his awkward DealBook interview this week. Naturally, the ideas he shared seemed to make little sense. He said, and I quote: “I don’t know, except to say that by the time these lawsuits are decided we will have digital Gods. So, you can ask the digital god at that time. Umm. “These cases will not be decided by any relevant deadline.” Beautiful, Elon. You just keep your eyes on that digital god. Meanwhile, in the real world, legal and regulatory experts must grapple with the disruptions this technology is increasingly causing for those less fortunate than the Silicon Valley C-suite.

, Several lawsuits have argued that tech companies are essentially stealing and repackaging copyrighted material, allowing them to monetize the work of other people (usually writers and visual artists) for free. Elon Musk took part in this controversial conversation during his awkward DealBook interview this week. Naturally, the ideas he shared seemed to make little sense. He said, and I quote: “I don’t know, except to say that by the time these lawsuits are decided we will have digital Gods. So, you can ask the digital god at that time. Umm. “These cases will not be decided by any relevant deadline.” Beautiful, Elon. You just keep your eyes on that digital god. Meanwhile, in the real world, legal and regulatory experts must grapple with the disruptions this technology is increasingly causing for those less fortunate than the Silicon Valley C-suite. The struggle for cruise robotaxis continues, It’s been a really tough year for Cruise, the robotaxi company owned by General Motors. Its CEO stepped down last week, following a storm of controversy surrounding the company’s various accidents in San Francisco. This week, it was reported that GM would reduce its investment in the company. “We expect the pace of Cruise expansion will be more deliberate once operations resume, resulting in significantly lower spending in 2024 than in 2023,” GM CEO Mary Barra reportedly said at an investor conference on Wednesday. “

