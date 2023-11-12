Why the concept of ‘loss aversion’ could help explain Biden’s weak economic numbers

The US economy has been showing good economic signs for several months, including a steady decline in inflation. Yet Americans’ gloomy mood has not subsided, and President Biden’s economic ratings are still in the basement.

Why? Observers and West Wing strategists are still trying to figure it out.

Perhaps at least part of the answer to consumers’ extremely low levels of trust is a psychological concept known as “loss aversion,” says at least one academic.

Loss aversion is a cognitive bias that seeks to explain why people view losses as more important than equivalent gains. In the financial world, this term is used to explain why investors remember losing a dollar more clearly than gaining it back.

This concept has important implications for how Americans responded to the rise in inflation during the early years of Biden’s term, says Francesco D’Acunto, a finance professor at Georgetown University who studies how people process economic news. .

He argues that rising prices for everything from eggs to gas are now ingrained in Americans’ minds – even as inflation continues to decline.

President Joe Biden spoke to autoworkers on Thursday to celebrate the reopening of Stellantis’ Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois and the settlement of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson via Getty Images)

“We certainly found in our research that there is a dramatic asymmetry in response,” he said in a recent interview, linking the phenomenon to larger research on loss aversion.

D’Acunto’s research spanned years and used a mix of existing consumer sentiment data along with original surveys designed with market research company Nielsen. His co-authors include Michael Weber of Chicago Booth, Yuri Gorodnichenko of the University of California, and Olivier Coibion ​​of the University of Texas.

“Even now that we’ve seen inflation actually go down quite dramatically and almost back to pre-pandemic levels, people are very much adapting their ideas and beliefs,” D’Acunto said. Are slow.”

Where did ‘loss aversion’ come from?

The concept of loss aversion was coined in 1979 by Israeli psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman. In a 1992 followup paper, he published research suggesting that losses are twice as psychologically powerful as gains.

A famous loss-aversion experiment is to provide a subject with two options: they can either receive $30 in guaranteed money – or toss a coin where they can receive either $100 or $0 depending on the outcome.

Participants gravitate toward $30 because, as hypothesized, there is a greater fear of losing completely.

Professor D’Accounto says the principles of loss aversion have also been evident in how people have processed economic news over the years, even in previous economic eras when the focus was on issues like jobs and wages. .

“We find that before times of high inflation, people’s sensitivity to information about changes in the unemployment rate and wage increases was similar to their sensitivity to inflation now,” D’Acunto says, yet inflation had a stronger impact. That’s because price fluctuations are often more dramatic and quickly felt by consumers.

In any case, recent polls show that inflation remains dramatically front and center in the minds of voters, so even as prices have gradually returned to normal rates of growth, interest in the topic remains high. happened. New data released this week by a Democratic group called Blueprint 2024 shows that voters are almost entirely focused on inflation – 64% of voters focused on inflation while only 20% focused on wages.

Of course, Americans also have reason to be dissatisfied with aspects of Biden’s inflation record — both the president and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledge that the battle is far from over. While more Americans are working and the economy is growing, purchasing power remains low from Biden’s inauguration day in 2021.

What can Biden do about it?

Finally, it is not clear what action anyone inside or outside the White House can take with this information. Professor D’Accounto recently presented many of his findings to Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors, along with a detailed summary of his findings.

In that presentation, D’Acunto presented some ideas to Biden’s team. He said voter perception changes when people actually sit and think about their daily expenses. They often realized that things were not as long as they thought.

Between now and Election Day 2024 it may be extremely difficult – outside the context of an academic study – to rouse a broad group of Americans in a dishonest mood to take such steps. But Biden’s team may try to find a way with his 2024 campaign they can move the needle and potentially have $1 billion at their disposal.

Perhaps the most unique idea to take advantage of the power of loss aversion recently comes from political strategist Paul Begala.

On a recent podcast, the current pundit and former top adviser to Bill Clinton floated an idea for Biden to avoid losses and use the depressed mood of Americans to his advantage.

“How do you get the economic message out in FU time: I think it’s loss aversion,” he told Pod Save America host Dan Pfeiffer.

Begala’s case is that loss aversion can be used in non-inflationary contexts to make Americans realize that the outcome of the 2024 election could mean losses for them on things like abortion rights and Social Security checks .

“The way to get credit is to risk losing all these accomplishments,” Begala said of the proposed message from Biden in the coming year.

“I think that’s a separate argument from whether I did a good job,” he said.

Ben Vershkul is the Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com