Why the car market is 'changing in your favor'

Financial personality Graham Stephan posted a YouTube video titled “The Auto Market Bubble Just Popped” in late November. In it, Stephen claimed that the tight car market over the past few years has finally loosened up, with market dynamics changing in favor of car buyers.

Here’s a look at some of the statistics cited by Stephen in the video, his reasons for thinking the situation has changed and his projections for the near future of the auto market.

Why has the car market become so expensive in the last few years?

Many factors have helped drive car prices to stratospheric levels over the years, but Stephan singled out four in particular as having the greatest impact:

limited production

low interest rates

long term ownership

auto greed

Production slowed in most industries during and after the pandemic. The automotive industry was no different. Apart from all kinds of supply chain issues, the industry also suffered huge losses from the lack of microchip production.

Although when you think of microchips you may think of computers and smartphones, the fact is that most new cars require over 3,000 microchips to run all of their functions. Low production in all these regions led to a shortage of new cars, causing prices to rise.

With the supply side of the equation decreasing, the demand side was increasing, due in large part to record-low interest rates. The cost of new cars was already rising due to lack of supply, but the coincidental increase in demand pushed prices even higher.

Supply at this time was becoming even more constrained due to the increasing length of ownership. When cars remain owned for longer periods, there is less supply available, especially in the used car market. Prices will increase as a result of fewer vehicles available for purchase.

Finally, Stephan said that car manufacturers enjoyed the increased prices they received for their vehicles and therefore tried to keep production artificially low. This helped further tighten supplies, keeping prices high.

Overall, according to Stephan, about 80% of new cars were selling above MSRP during this period.

How are things changing?

Stephen said many of the conditions keeping car prices high are beginning to fade away. For starters, supply chain issues are largely a thing of the past, with most automakers getting all the chips they need. Higher interest rates are also playing a role, as they are reducing demand. Put these two factors together and instead of low supply and high demand, the market is moving towards high supply and low demand.

Stephen used market data to support his claim. Here are some of the data points Stephen cited as evidence of the car market turning in buyers’ favor:

Prices are falling the most in a decade

Tesla’s 33% price reduction in particular has caused EV prices to drop 32% from a year ago.

After all, the used EV market is growing rapidly

Overall car prices have fallen by 1.13% over the last 30 days

Owners are falling behind on their payments at the highest rate on record

Most trade-ins take place underwater, at an average amount of $6,000

Car possession is increasing

6.11% of subprime borrowers are now 60 or more days late on their payments

According to CNN, delinquencies are expected to rise to a peak of about 10% in the next year due to a number of factors.

A large number of car owners are researching how to avoid underwater car loans

When combined, all these factors are reversing the upward price trend in the auto market.

Where does Stephen see the market going?

With increasing supply and falling demand, basic economics says prices will fall. If defaults continue to rise — as is likely (a third of U.S. borrowers are in the subprime category, Stephan said) — that means the supply of repossessed vehicles will also increase, driving prices down further.

Meanwhile, high interest rates are not only deterring new buyers; They are motivating car dealerships to remove vehicles from their locations. The cost of paying dealers every day to hold cars has increased three or four times what it was a few years ago, making them eager to move inventory as quickly as possible.

Overall, things should get easier for car buyers going forward.

What to do if you’re on the other side of the equation?

If you’re already struggling with car payments, rather than being a car buyer, Stephen suggests you try to negotiate a better payment. Talk to your lender and see if you can negotiate a lower interest rate or perhaps a longer term to reduce the amount of your payments.

However, once you’ve finally paid off that loan, Stephen suggests that you avoid using a higher-rate loan to finance a future depreciating asset – which is 99.99% of all cars. Avoid.

