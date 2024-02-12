Economic observers and historians often look to different historical eras to help understand our current landscape.

The late 1970s come up again and again at this point, with fears of stagflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive response providing clear resonance today.

But perhaps the 1960s are a better lens through which to help solve at least one major puzzle of our current era: America’s bizarre economic mood.

Economic and political observers have spent a large part of the past year trying to understand why the parade of good economic news – from record-setting stock markets to millions of new jobs to rapidly falling inflation – is not being reflected among the public. The way observers expect.

Here the parallels with the 1960s are obvious. That decade saw the third longest combination of uninterrupted expansion in American history with widespread public pessimism.

“The economy was fantastic during the 1960s and no one really talked about it” in the first half of the decade, says Terry Anderson, a history professor and author of a textbook on that era.

Social unrest and greater existential concerns were far more pressing issues, Anderson said, adding that the economy did not become central in the public imagination “until it got worse”.

In fact, inflation was soon to invade the public consciousness. Economic concerns stemming from rising prices seen at the end of the decade proved to weigh on the public mood along with the more remembered concerns of that era.

“Society is a whole fabric,” says American University professor Leonard Steinhorn, adding that “the economy is one of those threads and in the ’60s it was certainly a thread, even though it was not always the most visible.” It should not be a thread.

The complex role of the economy in the public consciousness at that time points to a similar phenomenon that divides economists today. Are Americans upset with the US economy for good pocketbook reasons right now? Or are they incorporating concerns about social issues and politics into their assessment of the country’s finances?

At the moment, our current mood appears to be rising, with the University of Michigan’s latest consumer sentiment survey showing its highest reading since 2021. But it still has a long way to go, with consumer confidence still down more than 20% from prior. Epidemic level.

It also remains to be seen whether a potentially nasty campaign between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — a matchup that polls show few Americans want — will further sour the national mood.

How the economy took shape in the 1960s , and our present era

The economy of the 1960s shaped the ups and downs of that decade to a degree that is perhaps less appreciated today and also reflects current trends.

Historian Heather Cox Richardson recently recorded in her book “Democracy’s Awakening” that an important motivation for Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” program for poverty alleviation was the feeling that the flush economy made it possible.

“LBJ could afford to direct [the country] On to great things,” she wrote.

Then-President Johnson linked his efforts to the economy when, in a speech at the University of Michigan in 1964, he urged graduates to help drive social change rather than just money.

He said, “There are timid souls who say that this battle cannot be won; that we are doomed to lifeless property.” “I don’t agree.”

Fast forward to today and there are clear echoes of how Joe Biden and his team have operated since taking office. Biden’s motto “Build Back Better” suggested leveraging economic forces and the recovery from the pandemic as a way to make social change.

And as Biden worked hard to pass legislation early in his term around things like infrastructure, green energy and economic growth, comparisons to LBJ began to pop up everywhere.

He, like LBJ, presided over a period filled with turmoil. For LBJ it was the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement. For Biden, it was a global pandemic, a “Black Lives Matter” protest movement, and fears that democracy itself was under threat.

While many people rejoiced at the social changes taking place in both eras, it also soured the public mood. Greg Ip of the Wall Street Journal has also documented the similarities between the two eras and highlighted a notable observation from essayist Joan Didion.

“The market was stable and the GNP was high,” he wrote in an essay on the counterculture in 1968. “It could have been a fountain of brave hopes and national promise, but it was not, and more and more people had the uneasy suspicion that It wasn’t.”

The eras also shared an economic challenge aimed directly at the pocketbook: rising consumer prices.

Professor Steinhorn says an important data point to remember is that it was 1967 when Gallup first asked Americans about the most pressing problem facing them and their families.

Their top answer? Inflation, which had been increasing since 1965.

Consumers remain concerned about our current era of high prices, although inflation has declined significantly from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

This is sure to become a central issue of 2024. Over the past week, Republicans continued to signal that the lasting impact of the price increases will be a central election theme.

Will 2024 be remembered like 1968?

Perhaps the biggest unanswered question when making comparisons between our two eras is whether 2024 is likely to be remembered like 1968, a year that was revered for its social upheaval.

Some comparisons will surely prove irresistible in the coming months.

One of the darkest moments of 1968 was that year’s Democratic convention in Chicago, where images of police beating on anti-war protesters proved more powerful than anything said in the convention hall.

This time, the Democrats are again set to hold their convention in the Windy city.

The 2024 campaign may also be influenced by the third-party candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The assassination of his father on June 6, 1968, was another moment of national trauma that is still studied today.

But historians like Anderson and Steinhorn caution against drawing too many parallels with that painful year in American history marked by riots, war and the assassinations of RFK and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“We are involved in two worldwide conflicts, but our young men and women are not fighting in them. At this moment, our cities are not burning. We have not seen two of our greatest Americans murdered,” Steinhorn said.

But there are still important lessons to be learned, he said.

“In a larger meta sense, you could say that the divisions that were evident and growing and intensifying in those years are just now revealing themselves,” he says, noting that Donald Trump’s election The roots of everything from the Coalition to modern liberalism date back to 1968.

On Professor Anderson’s part, the main point of comparison between the eras is the widespread sense of despair – economic and otherwise – that pervaded the public mood in both.

In the 1960s, America was troubled by the war in Vietnam and the social movements of the time. The thinking is that it remains the same today, as America is still finding its footing after a historic pandemic, its own protest movements, and a divided politics that is likely to get worse.

Anderson offers a sobering commentary on how long it took for the American mood to change after the 1960s.

“It took a decade,” he says. “I’m sorry to tell you that.”

