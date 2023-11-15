Slowing US inflation has raised hopes of a major turnaround for hard-hit parts of the US$10.6 trillion corporate bond market.

Bonds issued by America’s most valuable companies, Apple Inc. From AAPL to Amazon.com to AMZN to Microsoft Corp. From MSFT to Johnson & Johnson to JNJ are trading at their lowest prices in nearly two decades, a sign of the Federal Reserve’s loss of interest. Rates have increased in the last 18 months.

Prices of low-coupon, long-term bonds have been particularly badly hit since the Fed began sharply lifting its policy rate from its 0%-0.25% pandemic range last year.

Rising rates make older, low-coupon bonds less valuable as major corporations and the U.S. government are issuing new bonds, often at yields not seen since the global financial crisis of 2007–2008.

“The drop in value caught a lot of investors by surprise, and there really was nowhere to hide,” Colin Martin, fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, said in a phone interview.

To help predict the carnage, BondClick Media Services created a hypothetical long-term, high quality, US corporate bond portfolio with a January 2022 starting value of approximately $1 million. They also tracked the impact of the Fed raising rates from spring 2022 onwards (see black lines). It was valued at about $650,000 on Tuesday, rising from the recent October low.

“Given the Fed outlook, it’s more likely that prices will rise over the next 12 months than fall,” Martin said. He said Schwab expects the Fed’s next move in view of inflation will be a rate cut rather than a hike. A gradual retreat from peak levels continued.

The roughly 6.5-year ICE BofA US corporate bond index was last valued at 87.31, up from a low of 85 in October, but on pace for a 1% total return for the year, according to FactSet.

Low bond prices could matter to investors if they were forced to reduce their stakes or needed to sell at a loss, a factor that contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

US bond yields and the stock-market SPX fell on Tuesday

The consumer-price index for October rose further after rising less than expected, bringing inflation down to an annual rate of 3.2% from 3.7% in September.

While that’s still above the Fed’s 2% target, traders on Tuesday were estimating a 50 basis point cut in the central bank’s policy rate by July 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“Broad market consensus is now in line with our own expectation that the lowest Fed rate increase of the cycle will occur this summer,” BCA researchers said in a client note on Tuesday.

If the debt is held to maturity, and repaid in full at par or $100 as promised, fluctuations in the bond’s price matter less. Like stocks, investors want to buy bonds at deep discounts that look poised to rally.

10-year treasury yield

After peaking at nearly 5% in October, BX:TMUBMUSD10Y fell 19.1 basis points to about 4.42% on Tuesday. Bond prices move in the opposite direction to yields.

Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said investors should take advantage of any relief rally to rebalance their portfolios into something they expect to be “more sustainable” over the long term. , including his recommendation to eventually add duration as long rates rise. lower.

Reading: Economists in the aggressive camp do not accept defeat in view of October consumer-inflation print

Beyond corporate debt, the popular iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF AGG was up 1.3% on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 1.4%, according to FactSet.

Source: www.marketwatch.com