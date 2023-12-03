Why Texans prefer living in their home state more than other Americans

Halbergman/Getty Images/iStockphoto

While for some people, the grass is always greener elsewhere – for Texans, it’s greenest in their own state.

Indeed, according to a recent analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the Lone Star State is most likely to remain populated with natives, which points to the state’s economic health.

Texas is the best in terms of retaining its native residents, as analysis showed that 82% of native Texans still live there.

Other so-called “sticky” states include North Carolina, where 75.5% remain native-born; Georgia, with 74.2%; California, with 73%; and Utah, with 72.9%, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile, Wyoming is the least sticky state, with only 45.2% of natives left there, while North Dakota and Alaska were the only other states with less than half of their native populations living there, at 48.6% and 48.7%, respectively. % were left.

The analysis found that Rhode Island, with 55.2%, and South Dakota, with 54.2%, round out the bottom five.

What makes Texas so special that its residents never want to leave?

For one, Texas doesn’t have an income tax.

And according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, sticky states have some common characteristics: “Sticky states, where the weather is often hot, offer better economic conditions than non-sticky states. These conditions may be in the form of better and more diverse job opportunities or less burdensome tax policies.

Additionally, each of the five busiest states recorded above-average job growth between 2010 and 2019, meaning there was less pressure on residents to leave to find work. Finally, the cost of housing also plays an important role.

In turn, Business Insider noted that this phenomenon has helped the economy. For example, between July 2022 and 2023, Texas added more than 441,000 jobs, the most of any state in the country.

Additionally, between February 2020 and the end of last year, the state accounted for 35% of the net increase in U.S. employment during that time period. Meanwhile, between 2020 and February, 139 companies moved their headquarters to the Lone Star State.

According to Reuters, some of these companies include Tesla, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Toyota Motor.

