Why Tesla Stock Won Today The Motley Fool

Whenever a company improves its business in a major (and highly competitive) market it is cause for celebration. This was the situation with the electric vehicle (EV) pacesetter on Thursday Tesla (TSLA 4.92%), which showed that it is bringing its product to market more quickly in a major foreign country.

As a result, investors traded the company’s stock up about 5%, which is more than S&P 500 The index rose 0.3% that day.

Tesla wait times are decreasing in China

Tesla’s Chinese website has updated the expected delivery timeframe for its popular Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, stock market website StreetInsider.com reports. Before those updates, Tesla last updated its estimated time in November.

For the Long Range version of the former model, the EV company expects deliveries in two to six weeks. This is significantly less than the previous estimated period of six to nine weeks. As for the Model Y Long Range, eager customers now only need to cool their heels for those same two to six weeks. Earlier, he had to remain immobile for six to eight weeks.

China, given its size and still-growing economy, is a major market for almost every type of company. This goes double for EV makers like Tesla, as the government is pushing for greener vehicle solutions given historically high levels of air pollution.

Country is not an easy market

That’s why Tesla built and operates one of its “gigafactories” in the country, namely in the Shanghai area. While China is a country with vast potential, it is challenging even for a relatively high-end foreign manufacturer. The government clearly favors domestic automakers NIO (NIO 5.79%), plus Tesla’s pricing could put its wares out of reach for many Chinese consumers. Any recognition of the company’s competitive advantage there is welcome.

